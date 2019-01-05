Overheated e-cigarette battery causes small fire on flight
A man displays his electronic cigarette while shopping at a convenience store in Hoboken, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 3:21PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 5, 2019 4:15PM EST
CHICAGO -- American Airlines says a passenger's electronic cigarette caused a small fire on a flight from Las Vegas to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott says the e-cigarette's battery overheated shortly after Flight 168 landed Friday night. Scott says flight attendants stamped out the fire.
No one was injured. The 138 passengers and crew of six taxied to a gate.
The U.S. Transportation Department has banned e-cigarettes from checked bags because of the potential for them to catch fire. Passengers may put then in carry-on bags, but cannot use them aboard planes.
Scott says the incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration, which tracks such events.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Caught on cam: Strangers, police rush to save man from burning vehicle
- Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last 'years'
- Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth in Phoenix
- Overheated e-cigarette battery causes small fire on flight
- Italian politicians spar over migrants stranded on rescue vessels in Mediterranean