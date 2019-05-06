Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed a “very healthy” baby boy.

Buckingham Palace said in a news release that the Duchess gave birth Monday at 5:26 a.m. in England. The baby weighed seven pounds, three ounces (3.2 kilograms).

In a brief public appearance Monday, Prince Harry told reporters that both mother and son are doing well.

“I’m so incredibly proud of my wife,” Prince Harry said. “As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

The Duke added that they are “still thinking” about what to name the royal baby. “The baby is a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it,” he said. “That’s the next bit.” The family is expected to make a public appearance in two days’ time.

Details of the birth were kept particularly quiet. The couple bucked royal tradition in April, when Kensington Palace announced that the couple would share news of the birth once they had celebrated privately. This means that Harry and Meghan are not likely to pose for photos on the steps outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London as Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, had for their three children.

Anticipation for the royal baby was matched by unprecedented betting. Punters reportedly bet around nine million Euros (more than CAD$13 million) on what the sex, name and date of birth would be. Most bets were on the baby being a girl and the front-running name was Diana after Prince Harry’s late mother. Other top name predictions included Victoria, Alice, Grace and Elizabeth.

Popular guesses for a boy are Albert, Arthur and James.

