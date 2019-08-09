Over 2 million Muslims in Mecca for start of hajj pilgrimage
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2016 file photo, a child holds on to his father as he circles the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 3:24AM EDT
MECCA, Saudi Arabia -- More than 2 million pilgrims have gathered in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform initial rites of the hajj, an Islamic pilgrimage that takes the faithful along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.
The hajj in Islam is meant to unify Muslims, with pilgrims shedding displays of wealth and materialism.
Male pilgrims wearing simple terry cloth white garments and women in conservative dress and headscarves will be circle the cube-shaped Kaaba on Friday.
The pilgrimage this year takes place amid a backdrop of political and sectarian tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran and conflicts still flare in Yemen, Syria and Libya. Muslim minorities around the world also face increased threats, including in Indian-administered Kashmir, where a sweeping curfew is in effect.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 19 bodies hung from bridge or hacked up in Mexico gang feud
- U.S. immigrants lock doors, rally around children of detained
- Over 2 million Muslims in Mecca for start of hajj pilgrimage
- Hong Kong reassures visitors of safety as protests continue
- Indian PM: Changes in Kashmir will free it from 'terrorism'