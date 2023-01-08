Over 2,000 join LGBTQ march in New Delhi after COVID break

Two participants dance as members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters march demanding equal marriage rights in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Jan.8 2023. The government is yet to legalize same-sex marriages in the country even though the Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a colonial-era law that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison. (AP Photo) Two participants dance as members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters march demanding equal marriage rights in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Jan.8 2023. The government is yet to legalize same-sex marriages in the country even though the Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a colonial-era law that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison. (AP Photo)

