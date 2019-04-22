

The Associated Press





LONDON -- British police say more than 1,000 people have been arrested since mass climate change protests began in London one week ago.

Police said Monday the arrest total stands at 1,065 since Extinction Rebellion set out to paralyze parts of central London to emphasize the need for sharp reductions in carbon use. Only 53 of those people have been formally charged with criminal offences.

Police say Waterloo Bridge was reopened to vehicles overnight, having been occupied by the demonstrators since last Monday.

Officials say protest sites at Oxford Street and Parliament Square had been cleared the day before.

The non-violent protest group is seeking negotiations with the government on its demand to make slowing climate change a top priority.