Over 1,000 arrested since mass climate protests began in London
Police begin to remove climate activists who glued themselves on top of a Dockland Light Railway train at Canary Wharf station in east London as part of the ongoing climate change protests in the capital on Wednesday April 17, 2019. The group Extinction Rebellion is calling for a week of civil disobedience against what it says is the failure to tackle the causes of climate change. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 8:42AM EDT
LONDON -- British police say more than 1,000 people have been arrested since mass climate change protests began in London one week ago.
Police said Monday the arrest total stands at 1,065 since Extinction Rebellion set out to paralyze parts of central London to emphasize the need for sharp reductions in carbon use. Only 53 of those people have been formally charged with criminal offences.
Police say Waterloo Bridge was reopened to vehicles overnight, having been occupied by the demonstrators since last Monday.
Officials say protest sites at Oxford Street and Parliament Square had been cleared the day before.
The non-violent protest group is seeking negotiations with the government on its demand to make slowing climate change a top priority.