Outgoing Finnish leader Marin steps down as party leader

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Social Democratic Party is presented flowers during an election party in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Finland's center-right National Coalition Party claimed victory with 97.7% of votes counted in an extremely tight three-way parliamentary race. They appeared to beat the ruling Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Social Democratic Party is presented flowers during an election party in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Finland's center-right National Coalition Party claimed victory with 97.7% of votes counted in an extremely tight three-way parliamentary race. They appeared to beat the ruling Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues

The indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump raises many thorny issues about U.S. state and federal law that could provide openings for the defence to attack the charges to try to get them tossed before the case even gets to trial.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social