'Our beloved Queen is dead': British newspaper front pages day after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Here's a look at how British newspapers are commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.

The news of The Queen's death made waves just after 1 p.m. EDT after Buckingham Palace announced Britain's longest-reigning monarch had died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, with members of the Royal Family by her side.

Late Thursday, several British newspapers released images ahead of publication showing how they plan to mark the historic moment.

"Death of the Queen," reads the front page of The Times.

"Thank You," reads the front page of the Daily Mirror.

Here's a look at some newspaper front pages following the death of The Queen.