Oregon romance writer indicted in husband's death
In this screen shot from video of her court appearance, Nancy Crampton Brophy appears in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 201. (Multnomah County Circuit Court/Courtesy of The Oregonian via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 8:01PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. - A self-published romance writer being held in her husband's death has now been indicted on a murder charge.
Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced Friday that a grand jury had returned the indictment against 68-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy, who was arrested last week in the June killing.
She's accused of shooting her husband of 27 years, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute. Daniel Brophy was a well-liked instructor there. He was alone in a kitchen early on June 2 when he was killed, and there were no obvious suspects.
Crampton Brophy's attorney, Jane Marie Claus, did not immediately return an email seeking comment Friday. She has previously declined to discuss the case.
Crampton Brophy once penned an essay titled "How to Murder Your Husband."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Manafort pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate with Mueller probe
- Everyone wants answers: State, feds hunt for gas blast cause
- Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker fired after refusing English-speaking customers
- Oregon romance writer indicted in husband's death
- Kavanaugh denies allegation of sexual misconduct in high school