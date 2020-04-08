TORONTO -- Police in Oregon are asking of the public's help in locating a woman they believe to be in distress when she was seen calling for help in alarming footage captured by a doorbell camera.

The Medford Police Department shared the video on Facebook on Tuesday. The incident took place earlier that morning at approximately 12:30 a.m. local time on East Main Street near North Berkeley Way.

The video shows an unidentified woman wrapped in a towel frantically banging on the front door of a house. The woman is heard sobbing and repeatedly calling for help.

Police say the woman left the scene before authorities arrived.

"We searched the area extensively, and canvassed the neighborhood door to door, but could not locate any leads," the department wrote in the post. "We need to find her and make sure she is okay. Any tips would be appreciated."

On Wednesday, Medford Police Department posted an update saying they had "received dozens of tips" but have not been able to locate or identify the woman.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact dispatch at 541-770-4783 and mention Case 20-5701.