Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
One of Oregon's oldest operating newspapers will shut down by the end of the week.
The Mail Tribune in Medford's publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper's abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that as of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, the Mail Tribune will cease all operations.
The paper stopped producing a print edition in September but continued operating in a digital format, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
"This was a difficult business decision," wrote Saslow, whose Rosebud Media bought the paper from GateHouse Media in 2017. "The shuttering of this institution is a real loss for all constituents in Southern Oregon."
He wrote that declines in advertising spending and difficulty hiring staff precipitated the closure. Rosebud Media closed a sibling paper, the Ashland Daily Tidings, in 2021.
The Medford metropolitan area is home to nearly 224,000 and is the biggest population center in southern Oregon.
The paper was formed as a merger between the Medford Mail and the Medford Tribune in 1909, guided by editor George Putnam.
The newspaper dates to the late 1800s through a predecessor and produced the first edition as the Medford Mail Tribune in 1907. In 1934 the newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize for public service, the first news organization in Oregon to do so.
The citation came in response to the paper's "campaign against unscrupulous politicians in Jackson County."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
These are the top 15 trending jobs in Canada for 2023
A new report has compiled some of the trending and most in-demand jobs for 2023, as sectors such as technology, health care, and professional services face talent scarcities.
U.S. agency nixes idea of gas stove ban. Here's what we know
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission appeared at one point to consider a ban on gas stoves due to health and respiratory concerns. Here is what’s known so far about the risks associated with gas stoves and the possibility of a ban.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
-
B.C. prison escapee gets life with no parole for 25 years in murder case; apologizes to victim's family
A man who murdered a Vancouver Island father after escaping from a minimum security federal institution has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
-
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Nexus application process update
Canadian and U.S. border agencies say they have a plan to reduce the backlog for the Nexus trusted-traveller program. Here's what you need to know.
-
Judge allows class action against Ford government on COVID-19 long-term care deaths
A proposed class action against the Ontario government alleging 'gross negligence' in preventing COVID-19 long-term care deaths and serious infection may be able to proceed to trial, pending a possible appeal from the province.
World
-
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings
President Joe Biden's legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
-
Protests spread through Peru's south with clashes in Cusco
Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's government that have left 47 people dead since they began a month ago are spreading through the south of the Andean country with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco.
-
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford's publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper's abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
-
Colorado man: Vegas solar site fire was clean energy message
A Colorado dentist accused of setting a car ablaze at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy.
-
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance Wednesday as Ukraine said its forces were holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in what has become one of the fiercest and most costly battles in the almost 11-month war.
-
Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
The world's largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. before it was lifted Wednesday morning.
Politics
-
Canada cheers USMCA win as Trudeau wraps Mexico visit singing praises of free trade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extolled the virtues of North American free trade to a Mexican audience of business leaders Tuesday -- and took a few jabs at the former U.S. president who tried to do away with it.
-
Canada delivers more tanks to Haiti as police try pushing back Port-au-Prince gangs
The Canadian Armed Forces delivered more armoured vehicles to Haiti as police in Port-au-Prince struggle to contain gang crisis.The tanks were purchased by the Haitian government and it is the second such shipment since October.
-
Liberal online streaming bill could discriminate against American firms, U.S. Embassy
The United States Embassy in Ottawa says it has concerns that the federal Liberals' controversial online streaming act could discriminate against American companies. The bill aims to update Canada's broadcasting law requiring streaming platforms to contribute to Canadian content.
Health
-
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
-
New guidance in U.S.: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new U.S. guidelines released Monday.
-
Canadian Blood Services needs more Black donors: expert
Diverse blood donations are needed in Canada so stem cell matches can be made, but previous policies banning some Black people from donating led to mistrust in racialized communities, an expert explains.
Sci-Tech
-
Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
Thousands of flights across the U.S. were delayed, and hundreds cancelled, after an FAA pilot warning system outage. Here's what we know about what went wrong with the system known as NOTAM.
-
Smart watches making false 911 calls at B.C. ski mountains, RCMP say
Kelowna RCMP are the latest emergency responders to warn smart watch users about an increase in false 911 calls caused by their devices' SOS function.
-
LCBO continues to investigate cybersecurity incident; site and mobile app still down
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says it is continuing to investigate a "cybersecurity incident" that has knocked out its website and mobile app since Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
Celebrities react to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Wednesday.
-
Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday.
-
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
Business
-
Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices
TikTok will be banned from all Mississippi-issued government devices and the state's network, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday in a letter to department and agency heads.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
These are the top 15 trending jobs in Canada for 2023
A new report has compiled some of the trending and most in-demand jobs for 2023, as sectors such as technology, health care, and professional services face talent scarcities.
Lifestyle
-
Tap water isn't safe to use in neti pots and other home medical devices. Here's what to do instead
Tap water is not sterile, and using it in home medical devices can result in serious and even deadly infections. But in a study published Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, one-third of respondents to a survey incorrectly answered that tap water does not contain bacteria or other living organisms.
-
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday
Joseph Eskenazi turns 105 on Jan. 30, he is the oldest living survivor of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbour. He had boarded an Amtrak train in California on Friday for the journey to New Orleans. The other veterans, representing the Army, Navy and Marines, flew in for the event.
-
Judge tells Detroit museum: Don't move van Gogh painting
A judge on Wednesday ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh in response to a lawsuit by its owner, who claims it has been missing for nearly six years.
Sports
-
-
Canada's sports integrity commissioner under microscope for low complaint intake
The low intake of complaints by Canada's new office of the sport integrity commissioner has grabbed the attention of former athletes and a Canadian MP.
-
Scott Moir, Kaitlyn Weaver advocates of gender-expansive ice dance and pairs figure skating teams
Skate Canada has rewritten its policy that specifies ice dance and pairs team must comprise a man and a woman, a rule change that has Canadian ice dancer Kaitlyn Weaver and two-time Olympic ice dance champion Scott Moir as its biggest advocates — and could revolutionize the stuffy figure skating world.
Autos
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
U.S. official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.
-
Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia's EV6 win at North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards
Electric vehicles took two of three categories for the first time in this year's North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards. Six of the nine finalists were powered by batteries, and analysts say more of the awards are likely to go to electric vehicles in the future as the industry spends billions to roll out multiple new EV models.