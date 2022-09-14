Order of Service for reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the last time in a sombre procession past thousands of mourners on its way through central London to the Houses of Parliament.
The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall after the procession, until Monday's funeral. King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family will be in attendance for the duration of the procession.
The coffin left the palace at 2:22 p.m. BST, and will proceed along The Mall, Horse Guards Road, across Horse Guards Parade and onto Whitehall to Parliament Square and into the Palace of Westminster.
Once the coffin enters Westminster Hall, the Order of Service will be as follows:
The choir of Westminster Abbey and the Chapel Royal choir of St. James’s Palace, will sing the following from Psalms as the Queen's coffin enters:
"O Lord, thou hast searched me out, and known me :
thou knowest my down-sitting, and mine up-rising;
thou understandest my thoughts long before.
Thou art about my path, and about my bed :
and spiest out all my ways.
For lo, there is not a word in my tongue :
but thou, O Lord, knowest it altogether.
Thou hast fashioned me behind and before :
and laid thine hand upon me.
Such knowledge is too wonderful and excellent for me :
I cannot attain unto it.
Whither shall I go then from thy Spirit :
or whither shall I go then from thy presence?
If I climb up into heaven, thou art there :
if I go down to hell, thou art there also.
If I take the wings of the morning :
and remain in the uttermost parts of the sea;
even there also shall thy hand lead me :
and thy right hand shall hold me.
If I say, Peradventure the darkness shall cover me :
then shall my night be turned to day.
Yea, the darkness is no darkness with thee,
but the night is as clear as the day :
the darkness and light to thee are both alike.
For my reins are thine :
thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb.
I will give thanks unto thee, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made :
marvellous are thy works, and that my soul knoweth right well.
My bones are not hid from thee :
though I be made secretly, and fashioned beneath in the earth.
Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect :
and in thy book were all my members written;
which day by day were fashioned :
when as yet there was none of them.
How dear are thy counsels unto me, O God :
O how great is the sum of them!
If I tell them, they are more in number than the sand :
when I wake up I am present with thee.
Try me, O God, and seek the ground of my heart :
prove me, and examine my thoughts.
Look well if there be any way of wickedness in me :
and lead me in the way everlasting.
LORY be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost;
as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without
end. Amen."
Following the song, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will open with this prayer:
"O God, the maker and redeemer of all mankind: grant us, with thy servant Queen Elizabeth, and all the faithful departed, the sure benefits of thy Son’s saving passion and glorious resurrection; that in the last day, when all things are gathered up in Christ, we may with them enjoy the fullness of thy promises; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."
Welby will then read a Bible passage from John 14: 1–6 in which Jesus comforts his disciples:
"Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me."
British priest and Dean of Westminster David Hoyle will then offer the following prayers:
"Merciful God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the resurrection and the life; in whom whosoever believeth shall live, though he die; and whosoever liveth and believeth in him shall not die eternally; who also hath taught us (by his holy apostle Saint Paul) not to be sorry, as men without hope, for them that sleep in him: we meekly beseech thee, O Father, to raise us from the death of sin unto the life of righteousness; that, when we shall depart this life, we may rest in him, as our hope is this our sister doth; and that, at the general Resurrection in the last day, we may be found acceptable in thy sight, and receive that blessing, which thy wellbeloved Son shall then pronounce to all that love and fear thee, saying, Come, ye blessed children of my Father, receive the kingdom prepared for you from the beginning of the world: grant this, we beseech thee, O merciful Father, through Jesus Christ, our mediator and redeemer. Amen.
"As our Saviour Christ hath commanded and taught us, we are bold to say,
"Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, the power, and the glory, for ever and ever. Amen."
Next, the choir will sing the following motet:
"Jesu, the very thought of thee With sweetness fills my breast; But sweeter far thy face to see, And in thy presence rest."
Hoyle will then offer this collect, which is a prayer meant to gather the intentions of the people and the focus of worship:
"O God, the protector of all who trust in thee, without whom nothing is strong, nothing is holy: increase and multiply upon us thy mercy; that, thou being our ruler and guide, we may so pass through things temporal, that we finally lose not things eternal. Grant this, O heavenly Father, for Jesus Christ’s sake. Amen."
Following, Welby will pronounce this blessing from Numbers 6: 24-26:
"Unto God’s gracious mercy and protection we commit you: the Lord bless you and keep you: the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you: the Lord lift up the light of his countenance upon you and give you peace: and the blessing of God almighty, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, be among you and remain with you always. Amen."
