Orban tests the European Union's promises to help Ukraine as he stands firm on blocking aid
European Union leaders struggled at the start of a two-day summit Thursday to keep intact their two most basic promises to Ukraine at war -- to give it the money and wherewithal to stave off the Russian invasion and maintain its hope that one day it will be able to join the wealthy bloc.
And stunningly, the threat to that commitment does not come from outside, but from within, from the EU's increasingly recalcitrant member Hungary. The vision of its prime minister, Viktor Orban, heartily shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin two months ago still hung heavy over the gathering.
Orban came into the summit vowing to both block the plans by his 26 fellow leaders to officially declare that membership negotiations with Ukraine can start, and more pressingly, deny Kyiv 50 billion euros (US$54 billion) in financial aid that the country desperately needs to stay afloat.
"The European Union is about to make a terrible mistake and they must be stopped -- even if 26 of them want to do it, and we are the only ones against it," he said in comments released by his office Thursday. "This is a mistake, we are destroying the European Union."
The challenge comes at an especially dire time for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, straight off a trip to Washington where his pleas for more aid from the U.S. Congress fell on deaf ears.
"Ukraine will not stand without supports and ongoing support from both the European Union and the U.S," said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Barring that, he added "well then, Putin will win."
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the decision on the financial aid had to be taken at the summit, "because Ukraine is not fighting tomorrow. Ukraine is fighting right now."
The urgency to find a solution is matched only by the potential blow to the EU's credibility, Zelenskyy said in a video address to the leaders.
"Nobody wants Europe to be seen as untrustworthy. Or as unable to take decisions it prepared itself," he said.
Referring to Putin, he added, "Don't give him this first -- and only -- victory of the year. Europe must win, agreements must be honored."
"Whatever it takes" had been the relentless mantra of the EU in pledging its support, leaders dressed up in the yellow and sky-blue colours of Ukraine, and countless speeches ending with the rallying cry "Slava Ukraini!" -- "Glory to Ukraine!"
The EU, a group of 27 nations which still cherish their independence on strategic and foreign affairs issues, works by unanimity on most issues relating to Ukraine. Orban is seen by many as Putin's foot in the summit door, Putin's wrecking ball to demolish EU support for Zelenskyy.
Even ahead of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had already taken Orban aside in an attempt to make him change his mind.
"It is important that a clear signal of support be sent here -- a signal directed to the courageous citizens of Ukraine, who are defending their country, but a signal also directed to the Russian president," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Orban said such negotiating tactics would not work with him. "We will not shift on this, no matter the offer. Hungarians are genetically insensitive to pressure," he said. He said at least three conditions had not yet been fulfilled by Ukraine. "So there is no need to negotiate membership of Ukraine now." The next EU summit is slated in March.
Orban has complained of corruption in Ukraine and has demanded a "strategic discussion" on the country's future in Europe as the war with Russia bogs down and concerns mount about what kind of administration might emerge in Washington after the U.S. elections in a year.
Orban has been at odds with his fellow EU leaders for years, ranging from fights over COVID-19 recovery money to his declining respect for the Western democratic principles that are the essence of the EU. Yet as the longest-serving EU leader, he knows how to play the summit room like few others and has been able to extract financial concessions time and again to shore up his struggling economy.
It could come in handy over the next days.
"We should be clear, this is not a Hungarian bazaar where anything can be traded for something else. This is at a decisive moment, where we need to show that we continue to support Ukraine in full unity," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.
The EU relented on Wednesday and granted Hungary access to over 10 billions euros (US$11 billion) in funds that had been frozen by the European Commission out of concern that democratic backsliding by Orban could put the bloc's principles at risk. The Commission said it did so after Budapest had made the necessary concessions on the rule of law principle and denied it was a bargaining chip.
If Orban still refuses to back the Ukraine aid, officials have said that the 26 member states could possibly sidestep the EU process and individually grant the money. The process would be unwieldy and more expensive but possible.
------
AP writers Lorne Cook in Brussels and Justin Spike in Budapest contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israel will keep fighting Hamas 'until the end,' Netanyahu says
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER How are Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea affecting global trade?
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says there will be no peace in Ukraine until goals are achieved, while offering rare details
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that there would be no peace in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and said those objectives remain unchanged at a year-end news conference.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
EXPLAINER How are Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea affecting global trade?
Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas war, raising concerns about the impact on the flow of oil, grain and consumer goods through a major global trade artery.
opinion Fact versus fiction in Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'
The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.
Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite deadly ambush and rising international pressure
Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States.
Just-released data reveals cost of delays in mental health care for Canadian kids
According to a new report, long delays in getting children and youth the mental health care that they need costs Canada $4 billion every year, and that's a conservative estimate, the authors say.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Some members of Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus express differing opinions on Canada's vote for a ceasefire in Gaza, the RCMP warns of a dangerous fentanyl mixture and Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
Canada
-
Hierarchical police, military and CSIS in need of harassment reckoning: professor
Victims of sexual harassment in Canadian police forces, the military, and its spy agency point not just to individual offenders, but to ongoing acceptance of problematic behaviour in such tight-knit organizations.
-
'A bucket and a net and you're in business': Looming tensions in Maritime eel fishery
Commercial harvesters of baby eels in the Maritimes say there's little hope the poaching and violence that forced the closure of the lucrative fishery last season will subside in 2024.
-
Indigenous grandfather wants complaint revisited after Vancouver police refuse in-person apology
Years after they were wrongfully handcuffed by police in downtown Vancouver, Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter are still waiting for the officers involved to deliver an in-person apology on the Heiltsuk Nation.
-
Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
-
'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
World
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israel will keep fighting Hamas 'until the end,' Netanyahu says
Israel will keep fighting Hamas despite international calls for a ceasefire, its prime minister said, after at least nine Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in one of the deadliest single attacks that Hamas militants have carried out since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER How are Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea affecting global trade?
Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas war, raising concerns about the impact on the flow of oil, grain and consumer goods through a major global trade artery.
-
Taliban sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, says UN report
Taliban officials are sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, according to a UN report published Thursday.
-
Putin says there will be no peace in Ukraine until goals are achieved, while offering rare details
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that there would be no peace in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and said those objectives remain unchanged at a year-end news conference.
-
The Republican leading the probe of Hunter Biden has his own shell company and complicated friends
Rep. James Comer, a multimillionaire farmer, boasts of being one of the largest landholders near his rural Kentucky hometown, and he has meticulously documented nearly all of his landholdings on congressional financial disclosure documents -- roughly 1,600 acres (645 hectares) in all.
-
Orban tests the European Union's promises to help Ukraine as he stands firm on blocking aid
European Union leaders struggled at the start of a two-day summit Thursday to keep intact their two most basic promises to Ukraine at war -- to give it the money and wherewithal to stave off the Russian invasion and maintain its hope that one day it will be able to join the wealthy bloc.
Politics
-
Liberal MPs, Israel's ambassador express 'disappointment' over Canada voting for ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
-
Guilbeault hails 'monumental' COP28 deal, others warn of 'dangerous distractions'
Canada's environment minister is hailing what he calls the 'monumental' outcome of the United Nations climate summit.
-
CSIS to hire impartial reviewer as part of human rights settlement with Black officer
Canada's spy service has agreed to hire an independent human rights specialist to review its diversity strategy as part of the settlement of a complaint from a Black woman who worked as an intelligence officer.
Health
-
Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products
Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they 'may pose serious health risks.'
-
'A heightened risk': RCMP warn of dangerous fentanyl mixture popping up in parts of Canada
Mounties are warning the public of a dangerous drug mixture including fentanyl and an animal sedative that is circulating throughout southern Saskatchewan and other parts of Canada.
-
Just-released data reveals cost of delays in mental health care for Canadian kids
According to a new report, long delays in getting children and youth the mental health care that they need costs Canada $4 billion every year, and that's a conservative estimate, the authors say.
Sci-Tech
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence
Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, arguing that the risks of technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness are too great.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
Entertainment
-
opinion
opinion Fact versus fiction in Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'
The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.
-
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
-
Pennsylvania is in its Taylor Swift era, her home state decides
A state House of Representatives resolution is recognizing 2023 as the Taylor Swift era in her home state of Pennsylvania.
Business
-
Scotiabank prioritizes Canada, Mexico in growth plan, eyes Colombia exit
Bank of Nova Scotia CEO Scott Thomson unveiled a new strategy for the Canadian lender on Wednesday, focusing on growth at its Canadian, Mexican and Caribbean units while it could exit underperforming regions such as Colombia.
-
Glencore's prized Canadian coal mines come with rising environmental scrutiny
A Glencore-led consortium's successful US$9 billion bid for Teck Resources' steelmaking coal unit could face tougher environmental clean-up obligations, as water pollution from the mines comes under increasing scrutiny in the U.S. and Canada.
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
Lifestyle
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
Rembrandt portraits that were privately held for nearly 200 years go on show in Amsterdam
After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands' national art and history museum.
-
For a holiday craft that creates light, try making marbled candles by hand
Candles, already an integral part of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve, can be made even more special when they carry a personal touch. Try marbleizing them by hand, or simply using candlelight in creative ways.
Sports
-
Draymond Green suspended indefinitely from NBA after wild swing on Jusuf Nurkic as Warriors lose to Suns
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely following an on-court altercation earlier this week, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday.
-
NFL legend Tom Brady throws Expos fans into what ifs
Montreal Expos fans were given more to dream about this week when NFL superstar Tom Brady, who was drafted by the team nearly two decades ago, posted an ad featuring him in an alternate scenario as a baseball player.
-
Alberta girl wins world title in first extreme cowboy racing competition
Not even two years into her horseback riding career, a Leduc, Alta., girl has won her first world title.
Autos
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.