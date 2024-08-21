Oprah speaks, Tim Walz accepts Democratic nomination on DNC Day 3

BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz and former U.S. president Bill Clinton headlined the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party’s choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also addressed the convention.
Here’s the what happened:
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (Morry Gash / AP Photo)
Gov. Tim Walz began his speech by talking about his small-town upbringing in Butte, Nebraska, where not everyone believed the same thing or loved the same way, but said, “Everybody belongs, and everybody has a responsibility to contribute.”
Walz went through his professional resuming, starting with his work as a high school teacher and coach. “It was those players and my students who inspired me to run for Congress,” he said. “I learned how to work across the aisle on issues like growing the rural economies and taking care of veterans.”
Walz said, “Never underestimate a public school teacher,” as he describes how he won a seat in Congress after a career as a teacher with no prior political experience.
Walz, a former football coach, gave Democrats a “pep talk” in his remarks, saying, “Let me finish with this, team. It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball.”
He said they have to do the “blocking and tackling,” making phone calls and knocking on doors over the next 76 days. “There will be time to sleep when you’re dead,” he says.
John Legend and Sheila E. celebrated Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz with a rendition of son-of-the-state Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” at the Democratic convention.
Legend started at the piano and the onetime Prince collaborator Sheila E. started at her signature standing percussion set before each grabbed a mic and rocked with a band at the center of the stage, tearing through the purple tune for an audience of blue delegates.
Walz has gushed about the music of Minnesota, expressing his affection for Bob Dylan, the Replacements, Hüsker Dü and Prince, who died in 2016.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is taking shots at Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, saying, “At least Mike Pence was polite!” Speaking at the Democratic National Convention, Buttigieg, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020, said, “JD Vance is one of those guys who thinks if you don’t live the life he has in mind for you, then you don’t count.”
Buttigieg said Trump’s selection of Vance shows he’s “doubling down on negativity and grievance. A concept of campaigning best summed up in one word: darkness. Darkness is what they are selling.”
Oprah Winfrey speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)
It was previously revealed that Oprah Winfrey would make a convention appearance on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t clear what she would be doing, or whether she would endorse Vice-President Kamala Harris.
“Good evening everybody!” Winfrey shouted in tones she once used to open her talk show, and proceeded with a speech to a crowd in her hometown Chicago.
“What we’re going to do is elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States,” she said.
Winfrey delivered a famous endorsement to then-Sen. Barack Obama, her fellow Chicagoan, during his 2008 presidential campaign.
“Who says you can’t go home again?” she said Wednesday night.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was among Harris’ finalists to be her running mate, is speaking ahead of Walz Wednesday night after the convention rejiggered its schedule.
Shapiro says, “We are the party of real freedom,” criticizing Republicans for trying to undermine elections and roll back abortion access.
Pelosi, who has been seen as the architect behind Biden’s decision to step down as the nominee, spoke about the president’s achievements before quickly pivoting to the woman who stood by him for the last three and a half years.
“Personally, I know her as a person of deep faith, reflected in her community, care and service,” the California Democrat said.
The rest of Pelosi’s time on stage has focused on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, where many rioters were targeting the then-speaker and, when they couldn’t find her, ended up trashing her congressional office.
“The parable of January 6 reminds us that our democracy is only as strong as the courage and commitment of those entrusted with its care,” she said, adding that America must choose leaders who believe in free and fair elections. “The choice couldn’t be clearer. Those leaders are Vice-President Harris and Governor Walz.”
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)
Former President Bill Clinton said President Joe Biden has, like George Washington, enhanced his legacy by deciding to leave office. Praising Biden at the start of his Democratic National Convention speech, Clinton said of Biden, “He healed our sick and put the rest of us back to work.”
Clinton, who left office more than 23 years ago, also cracked jokes about former President Donald Trump’s age — and his own.
“I actually turned 78 two days ago,” Clinton said. “The only personal vanity I want to assert is that I’m still younger than Donald Trump.”
He did not mention that Biden, 81, is older than both of them.
Stevie Wonder performs during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)
Stevie Wonder used his keyboard as a podium on the stage of the Democratic convention, giving a brief speech before breaking into “Higher Ground.”
“We must choose courage over complacency, it is time to get UP! And go vote.”
He asked the audience, “Are y’all ready to reach a higher ground? Because you know we need Kamala Harris.”
The 74-year-old musical luminary then broke into his 1973 classic from the album “Innervisions,” accompanied by a DJ and dancers clad in white.
Wonder also sang at the 2008 convention in Denver that brought the nomination of Barack Obama.
Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., talked about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack where he spent the hours after the mob was cleared out by police cleaning up the trash and destruction that was left by the rioters.
“I did the only thing I could think to do: I grabbed a trash bag and started cleaning up,” Kim, who is running for Senate in New Jersey, said. “What I learned on Jan. 6 is that all of us, all of us, are caretakers of our great Republic.”
Maren Morris performs during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley / AP Photo)
Singer Maren Morris brought her plea for progress “Better Than We Found It” to the convention.
The Grammy winner from Arlington, Texas, has been leaning more toward pop recently but struck a decidedly country tone on the stage at the United Center.
“God save us all from ourselves and the hell that we’ve built for our kids,” she sang. “America, America, We’re better than this.” The song was released in 2020 in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and was viewed as an implicit rejection of former President Trump’s rhetoric.
Morris has been a vocal supporter of liberal causes and has publicly sparred with other country music figures on issues including trans rights.
She’s also set to be among the performers at a 100th birthday celebration for former President Jimmy Carter next month.
New York Rep. Tom Suozzi is implicitly contrasting Democrats’ stance on immigration with Republicans.
The Republican convention last month was dominated by calls to shut down the southern border and ratchet down admissions to the U.S. And though Republicans say they don’t oppose immigration — only those who enter the country illegally — Trump also tightly limited immigration during his presidency.
Souzzi pointed out that the U.S. has long been a nation of immigrants, including his own relatives who came from Italy.
“To be a nation of immigrants is hard,” he said. “You have to work for it.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis holds up a copy of Project 2025 as he speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)
Prop-politics is back as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is taking a page from an oversized printed copy of the conservative Project 2025, saying he wants to share it with undecided voters. Polis says the plan would jeopardize IVF and only values heterosexual couples where the man holds a job. Project 2025 was developed by Trump supporters but has been formally disavowed by the GOP nominee.
There are more videos of former Trump supporters no longer backing the GOP nominee being played at the DNC.
It’s a theme to which convention programming has been returning throughout the week, perhaps aimed at other former Trump backers now looking for a new political home.
Harris’ campaign, and Biden’s before that, has been angling to attract Republican support heading into what’s anticipated to be a tight general election campaign.
Gathered in Chicago for the DNC, the eight Democratic female governors discussed electing women in downballot races with comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Discussing female leadership up and down the ballot, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said, “We need women elected up and down the ballot.”
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said that downballot races lead female candidates to higher office, pointing to her own start in the statehouse and Harris’ beginnings as a district attorney.
“All the women listening, run, just run,” Louis-Dreyfus said to the audience.
The “Seinfeld” comedian has gained renewed attention for her famed role as Vice-President Selina Meyers in HBO’s “Veep.” In the show, Meyers becomes the first female president when the sitting president resigns.
Louis-Dreyfus also asked the panelists how they work together with a common goal of expanding abortion access. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly spoke of a ballot measure’s success that protected reproductive rights in 2022.
“I think we set the stage for other states then to follow suit,” Kelly said.
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating food that was reported to have been intentionally contaminated Wednesday morning at a DNC breakfast at a downtown hotel.
Multiple female suspects entered the Fairmont Chicago, which was hosting a breakfast for delegates at the DNC and began placing “unknown objects” onto tables with food before leaving the area at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
One person who ingested the food was treated by medical personnel and released at the scene, according to Chicago police.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Asheboro, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Chuck Burton / AP Photo)
Speaking at a rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump blasted former president Barack Obama as “nasty” for comments his predecessor made about him at the Democratic National Convention.
“He was very nasty last night,” Trump said. “I try and be nice to people, you know. But it’s a little tough when they get personal.”
Trump said his advisers had urged him to stop personally attacking Harris and focus on issues like the economy, crime and immigration.
“You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to policy. Don’t get personal.’ And yet they’re getting personal all night long, these people,” he said, asking: “Do I still have to stick to policy?”
Later, he polled the crowd: “Should I get personal or should I not get personal?” he asked. The crowd overwhelmingly chose the former.
Trump also mocked the convention, calling it a “charade.”
During his DNC speech on Wednesday, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee’s campaign said Walz will talk about his time growing up in Nebraska, his service in the National Guard, his work as a teacher and football coach and his time in Congress before he was elected governor of Minnesota.
The campaign released a video narrated by his wife, Gwen, that will play during the convention. Ahead of Walz’s appearance on stage, John Legend will perform a Prince tribute, the campaign said.
Pennsylvania Democrats have won legal challenges keeping the left-wing Party for Socialism and Liberation off the battleground state’s presidential ballot, at least for now, while a lawyer with deep Republican Party ties is working to help independent candidate Cornel West get on it.
The court cases are among a raft of partisan legal maneuvering around third-party candidates seeking to get on Pennsylvania’s ballot, including a pending challenge by Democrats to the filing in Pennsylvania by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
A Commonwealth Court judge agreed with two Democratic Party-aligned challenges Tuesday, ruling that the paperwork filed by the Party for Socialism and Liberation was fatally flawed and ordering the party’s presidential candidate, Claudia De la Cruz, off Pennsylvania’s Nov. 5 ballot.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation didn’t immediately say whether it planned to appeal.
California delegate Matthew J. Rothschild arrives at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (Brynn Anderson / AP Photo)
Michigan Democrats rose early Wednesday to honor retiring congressional leaders, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Dan Kildee, while also turning their focus toward the future, which will likely be shaped by the upcoming November election.
Stabenow, the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate, is leaving the high chamber after more than two decades. Kildee has represented the Flint area in Congress since 2013, when he succeeded his uncle, Dale Kildee, who had served in Congress for 36 years.
Alongside top Michigan lawmakers, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also joined Michigan Democrats to pay their respects.
While the breakfast celebrated each lawmaker’s contributions in paving the way for others, many also emphasized the importance of looking toward the future and winning races up and down the ticket in Michigan. Stabenow and Kildee are leaving behind two of the most competitive seats in the nation.
“I don’t want to just talk about myself here. This is really about now and it’s about the future for all of us,” said Stabenow. “This is an incredible moment for us.”
Stabenow, who made history in 2000 by becoming the first woman to be elected senator in Michigan, reflected on the progress made since then and expressed confidence that the nation is now ready to elect a female president.
Protesters rally at a demonstration in Union Park during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (Noah Berger / AP Photo)
At Wednesday’s rally, they reiterated longstanding calls for Democratic leaders to do more to end the war in Gaza. They questioned how many more Palestinian civilians have to die before U.S. leaders impose an arms embargo on Israel and demand a ceasefire.
“We supply these weapons, so if you really wanted a ceasefire, just stop sending the weapons,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota told a group of a few dozen supporters and members of the media. “It’s that simple.”
She said the movement is committed to helping the Democratic Party defeat Donald Trump, but they believe that will require a change of policy on Gaza.
The tone of the rally alternated between somber and exasperated. Speakers included doctors who’ve traveled to Gaza to treat injured Palestinians. They recounted witnessing horrific living conditions, rampant disease and hunger, children losing parents and parents losing children.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner.
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains.
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
The Canadian economy continued to keep its head just above water in May, growing 0.2 per cent, led by expansions in manufacturing and the public sector.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says it’s intervening in a legal dispute over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun laws to prevent the “abuse” of the notwithstanding clause.
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
The targeting of two senior militant leaders in two Middle Eastern capitals within hours of each other — with each strike blamed on Israel — risks rocking the region at a critical moment.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have energized Democrats in the early days of her candidacy, with the surge in warm feelings extending across multiple groups, including some key Democratic constituencies that had been especially tepid about U.S. President Joe Biden, a new poll shows.
Residents swept up broken bricks, shattered glass and burnt plastic on Wednesday after far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque in a northwest England town where three girls were fatally stabbed.
Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains.
The UN human rights office issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinians detained by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks, the release of dogs, and other forms of torture and mistreatment.
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Ontario Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she will not be seeking re-election.
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.
Microsoft appears to have resolved the issues with its Azure network infrastructure that impacted users around the world on Tuesday.
Meta has agreed to a US$1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, officials said Tuesday.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
The attorney general for Washington, D.C., sued StubHub on Wednesday, accusing the ticket resale platform of advertising deceptively low prices and then ramping up prices with extra fees.
R. Kelly – who is currently serving a more than a 30-year prison sentence in North Carolina – is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his federal sex crimes convictions.
Star Wars: A New Hope is rocketing back into theatres – in a completely new way.
Boeing lost more than US$1.4 billion in the second quarter and said a longtime industry executive will take over as chief executive of the troubled aircraft manufacturer next week.
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
The Canadian economy continued to keep its head just above water in May, growing 0.2 per cent, led by expansions in manufacturing and the public sector.
How do you turn one room into a work, sleep and hangout space?
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Canadian divers Caeli McKay and Kate Miller have finished in fourth in women's 10-metre synchronized platform at the Paris Olympics.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city's bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Two youths have been charged after several people were struck by gel bullets in Vaughan, prompting a police warning on the dangers of replica firearms.
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
Ottawa Public Health is reminding parents to add vaccinations to the back-to-school list for the fall, as the capital sees an increase in whooping cough cases.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
For the third time this year, Quebec manufacturer of electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, Lion Electric, is slashing its workforce, reducing its workforce by 30 per cent.
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
We should see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s through the rest of the week and the coming weekend in Edmonton.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
Taxes are the largest household expense for families in Canada.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
A long standing fixture in Radville, Sask. was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
Damaged books and bits of wood littered the ground on Wednesday after a free little library in Kitchener was destroyed.
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid it.
Police are asking people to avoid the Lloyd Street area after a serious crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
Workers voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement that eliminates the two-tier wage system, they said discriminated against new hires and existing workers with limited seniority.
One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County. Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.
Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to the scene in Thames Centre after a transport carrying a full load of propane, collided with an SUV.
Couchiching Beach in Orillia has a swim advisory in place.
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
The National Wildlife Centre in Caledon Ont., has been helping sick and injured wildlife for 10 years and will soon offer its first permanent wildlife field hospital.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Cleanup is underway more than 24 hours since Mother Nature opened up the skies and flooded much of Prince Township.
CUPE 894 in Sault Ste. Marie announced Tuesday that its members approved a new contract with the Group Health Centre.
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.