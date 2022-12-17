Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, U.S. says

Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton University's Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, N.J., Dec. 15, 1957. The Biden administration has reversed a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II's Manhattan Project. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File) Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton University's Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, N.J., Dec. 15, 1957. The Biden administration has reversed a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II's Manhattan Project. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File)

