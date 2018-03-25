Only question in Egypt's election is how many will turn out to vote el-Sissi
People chat and smoke traditional water pipes under an election campaign banner for Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, with Arabic that reads, 'for the sake of the nation security,' in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Hamza Hendawi, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 11:26AM EDT
CAIRO - This week's presidential election in Egypt is not about who wins -- that was settled long ago -- but about how many people bother to cast ballots.
Authorities hope that enough people will vote for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to lend legitimacy to an election in which the only other candidate is an obscure politician who has made no effort to challenge him.
A number of other presidential hopefuls stepped forward earlier this year, including some who might have attracted a sizable protest vote. But they were all either arrested or pressured to withdraw, making this the least competitive election since the 2011 uprising raised hopes of democratic change.