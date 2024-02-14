One person killed, several wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY -

A blast of gunfire killed one person and injured several others outside a landmark railroad station in Kansas City, Mo., where the NFL champion Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory, sending crowds of onlookers scurrying for safety.

One of the gunshot victims was dead and three were listed in critical condition, a local fire department official told Reuters.

Two armed people were taken into custody, police said.

Police and fire department officials confirmed that at least 10 people were struck by gunshots in the vicinity of Union Station.

At least five of the injured were taken from Union Station to University Health hospital in Kansas City, according to spokesman Keith King. He said there was no information on the nature or extent of the injuries.

Children's Mercy Kansas City was also receiving patients from the incident but could not provide a number, hospital spokesperson Lisa Augustine said.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," Kansas City police said in an initial post on the social media platform X. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

Eyewitness video posted on social media platforms showed pandemonium outside the station with dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders fled in the opposite direction.

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major U.S. rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today and a terminal for Amtrak passenger service.

Its website describes its vision to "be Kansas City's iconic symbol of inclusion, inspiration, lifelong learning, and its center for civic celebration."

NFL video from the Super Bowl celebration showed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other teammates, but Kelce's pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was back on tour in Australia at the time.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife were in attendance when shots were fired near the train station, but were safe and secure following the incident, he said in a message posted to X, thanking law enforcement for its response.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was also present at the rally when the shots were fired.

The Chiefs on Sunday defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win the Super Bowl, 25-22.

On June 17, 1933, Union Station was the site of an outdoor shootout and murder of four law enforcement officers and a criminal fugitive in a notorious incident known as the Kansas City Massacre.