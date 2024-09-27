World

    • One person dead, dozens rescued by Greek coast guard in 2 migrant boat incidents

    A Greek coastal vessel and other boats search an area between Aegina and the small deserted islet of Moni, southwest of Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (Yannis Liakos/InTime News via AP) A Greek coastal vessel and other boats search an area between Aegina and the small deserted islet of Moni, southwest of Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (Yannis Liakos/InTime News via AP)
    ATHENS, Greece -

    A dinghy carrying migrants toward the eastern Greek island of Kos capsized in rough weather overnight, leaving one person dead and 15 others rescued, while dozens more people were rescued from a yacht in southern Greece, the coast guard said Friday.

    It said the dinghy was carrying 16 people when it capsized southeast of Kos near the Turkish coast. A coast guard vessel rescued 15 people and pulled an unresponsive woman from the water. Two of the survivors were treated at a hospital.

    Separately, another coastguard vessel rescued 78 people from a wooden boat in distress traveling south of the far-southern Greek island of Gavdos, the coast guard said. There were no reports of any injuries or missing people, and the boat’s passengers were being transported to the southern island of Crete.

    The rescues came a day after a merchant ship rescued dozens of migrants from a yacht in distress off the southwestern coast of Greece.

    The coast guard said about 70 migrants were on the vessel and were being taken to the southern Greek port of Kalamata.

    There was no information immediately available on the nationalities of the migrants in any of the incidents.

    Typically, smuggling gangs cram dozens of people into yachts, fishing boats or dinghies that leave Turkey for nearby Greek islands or for Italy, traveling through the central Aegean Sea. Each passenger is charged several thousand dollars for the trip.

    The route to Italy skirts eastern Aegean waters that are heavily patrolled by Greece’s coast guard.

