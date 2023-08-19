One of the Egyptian activists behind the 2011 uprising freed from prison after presidential pardon

FILE - Activist Ahmed Douma, left, chants slogans as activist Khaled ElSayed, right, supports him, during a march to Tahrir Square demanding the prosecution of members of former President Hosni Mubarak's regime in Cairo, Egypt, April 1, 2011. The leading Egyptian activist, behind the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, walked free from prion Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, following a presidential pardon after spending nearly 10 years behind bars. (AP Photo/Sarah Carr, File) FILE - Activist Ahmed Douma, left, chants slogans as activist Khaled ElSayed, right, supports him, during a march to Tahrir Square demanding the prosecution of members of former President Hosni Mubarak's regime in Cairo, Egypt, April 1, 2011. The leading Egyptian activist, behind the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, walked free from prion Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, following a presidential pardon after spending nearly 10 years behind bars. (AP Photo/Sarah Carr, File)

