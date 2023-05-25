One of Rwanda's most wanted genocide suspects arrested in South Africa after 22 years on run

This undated photo provided by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals shows Rwanda genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema. Kayishema, one of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda's genocide who is suspected of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 people, has been arrested in South Africa after 22 years on the run, a special tribunal set up by the United Nations said Thursday, May 25, 2023. (International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals via AP) This undated photo provided by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals shows Rwanda genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema. Kayishema, one of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda's genocide who is suspected of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 people, has been arrested in South Africa after 22 years on the run, a special tribunal set up by the United Nations said Thursday, May 25, 2023. (International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals via AP)

