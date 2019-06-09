A U.K. man who was wanted in connection with the brutal torture and murder of a father of two has been apprehended in Malta after being on the run for 16 years.

Christopher Guest More Jr. is suspected of being involved of the murder of Brian Waters in 2003 in rural Cheshire, England, as well as the alleged attempted murder of a second man at the same farmhouse and imprisonment and assault of other victims, according to a release by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Regional manager at the NCA Graham Roberts said in the release that the agency was “utterly delighted” that More Jr. had been arrested after a joint operation with U.K. and Maltese authorities.

“We have waited a long, long time for this moment,” said Roberts. “We were never going to give up the hunt.”

Waters was tortured and beaten to death in front of his two adult children, allegedly over a dispute involving the cannabis farm he ran.

He was tied to a chair before being whipped, burned, attacked with a staple gun, hung upside-down and beaten and sexually assaulted with an iron bar throughout a three-hour ordeal, according to U.K. media.

Waters’ son Gavin was also attacked, and his daughter Natalie, who was just 21 at the time, was forced to watch while being held at gunpoint.

British authorities have started the extradition process to bring More Jr. back to the U.K.