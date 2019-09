The Associated Press





The UN children's agency has laid 3,758 school backpacks in rows reminiscent of a graveyard on the lawn of UN headquarters in New York -- one for each child who died in a conflict zone last year.

UNICEF said it wants the installation, which ends Thursday, to dramatize the grave scale of child deaths in conflict and to spur world leaders meeting at the UN in late September to provide greater protection for children.

"UNICEF backpacks have always been a symbol of hope and childhood possibility," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said, but these children's loss "will forever be felt in their homes, classrooms and communities around the world."

In countries including Afghanistan, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, UNICEF said "children pay the heaviest price of war."