On Ukraine's front and in Kyiv, hope and pragmatism compete when it comes to Trump's election

Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Soldiers in a Ukrainian artillery battery on the front lines of the country's east were only vaguely aware of American election results pointing to Donald Trump's victory Wednesday -- but firm in their hopes for the next president of the United States.
Their entrenched artillery battery fires on Russian forces daily -- and takes fire nearly as often. Just the other day, one of their overhead nets snared a Russian drone.
"I hope that the quantity of weapons, the quantity of guns for our victory will increase," the unit's 39-year-old commander, who goes by the name Mozart, said in the hours before Trump's win was confirmed. "We don't care who is the president, as long as they don't cut us off from help, because we need it."
Though Trump's election throws into doubt American support for Ukraine -- and ultimately whether Kyiv can beat back Russia's invasion -- the soldiers who use their Starlink connection to the internet sparingly learned of the results from Associated Press journalists.
Mozart -- who other soldiers Wednesday did not give his name in keeping with Ukrainian military protocol and has given musical monikers to the battlefield positions -- is among many Ukrainians who hope that Trump will hold the line on American support for their country. Russian forces have recently made gains in the east, although the commander described the front-line situation as "static."
It was under Trump that the United States first sent weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, in 2017. Those Javelin anti-tank missiles were crucial to Ukraine's ability to fend off the full-scale invasion in 2022. But Trump overall is wary of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
Trump, who has touted his good relationship with President Vladimir Putin and called the Russian leader "pretty smart" for invading Ukraine, has repeatedly criticized American backing of Ukraine. He characterized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "the greatest salesman on Earth" for winning U.S. aid.
Zelenskyy was among the first world leaders to publicly congratulate Trump and said the two discussed how to end "Russian aggression against Ukraine" when they met in September.
"I appreciate U.S. President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together," he wrote on in a message on the social platform X.
Trump has said repeatedly he would have a peace deal done between Ukraine and Russia within a day if elected, although he has not said how. During his debate with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, he twice refused to directly answer a question about whether he wanted Ukraine to win -- raising concerns that Kyiv would be forced to accept unfavorable terms in any negotiations he oversaw.
In Kyiv, which comes under attack from Russian drones near daily, 18-year-old Viktoriia Zubrytska was pragmatic about her expectations for the next American president. She thinks Ukraine will be forced to give up territory in exchange for peace under a Trump presidency. But she said she preferred that to what she called the false hope that the Biden administration offered.
"We will live in a world of facts where we will be certain on what awaits us," said the law student. "Certainty and objective truth is much better than lies and life in illusions."
According to VoteCast, 74% of voters who supported U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris favored continuing aid to Ukraine, while only 36% of former Trump's voters did. AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.
On the front lines in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, Andriy, who goes by "Rodych" or "Relative," was resigned to the fact that he has no power to influence the American vote.
"We will come up with something" whatever happens, he said.
"We are a shield between Europe and Russia," he added. "Other countries do not understand what is happening here, they see it on TV and for them it is far away."
America's NATO allies were also closely watching the election. France and Germany arranged a last-minute, top-level defence meeting Wednesday in Paris to discuss the results, and Ukraine is likely to be central to the meeting. The two leading powers in the European Union provide significant support to Ukraine to defend it against Russia's war.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, citing a "more aggressive Russia," also invoked Trump's motto of "peace through strength."
Rutte praised Trump for his work during his first term to persuade countries in the alliance to ramp up defence spending.
In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information on whether Putin plans to congratulate Trump but emphasized that Moscow views the U.S. as an "unfriendly" country.
Peskov reaffirmed the Kremlin's claim that the U.S. support for Ukraine amounted to its involvement in the conflict, telling reporters: "Let's not forget that we are talking about, the unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state."
Still, he noted Trump's promise to end the war swiftly once elected.
"The U.S. can help end the conflict," Peskov said, adding that "it certainly can't be done overnight."
------
Konovalov reported from the Kharkiv region. Associated Press journalists Lorne Cook in Brussels; Hanna Arhirova, Illia Novikov and Volodymyr Yurchuk in Kyiv, Ukraine; Danica Kirka in London; and Dasha Litvinova in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.
