On the Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday, a look at her most iconic fashion moments over the past year

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
Today, the future Queen of England turned 42 years old. Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Berkshire, England to Carol and Michael Middleton on this day in 1982, she is now the Princess of Wales and wife to the heir apparent.
Since stepping into this new role upon the accession of King Charles III to the throne in 2022, the princess has undergone a style shift. In celebration of her 42nd birthday, I look back at the Princess of Wales’ top five fashion moments over the past year.
There’s no question that the Princess of Wales has upped her fashion game during her last trip around the sun.
“We’ve seen an interesting evolution in the Princess of Wales’ style in the last year as she really finds her footing within her new role,” said Christine Ross, Royal expert and host of Us Weekly‘s ‘Royally Us’ podcast.
“The appearance of several boldly-hued trousers suits marked the occasions when the princess means business, while her more formal style has taken a turn for the vintage. The Princess of Wales opted for silhouettes reminiscent of the 1950s and 1980s throughout the past year during times of historical significance, such as the Commonwealth Day Service or presenting awards at Wimbledon.”
Kate has always let her clothes do the talking, but these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales. Here are her most ionic fashion moments in 2023:
That red. That leg. Kate was a viral sensation in November when she wore a red Catherine Walker dress (first seen at a December 2021 carol concert) with matching red cape, red Gianvito Rossi heels, a red Miu Miu bag, a Jane Taylor hat and Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond drop earrings.
She certainly stood out from the pack and fitness commentators everywhere scrambled to tell us step-by-step how we too could get our calves as toned as the Princess of Wales.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrive at Buckingham Palace in central London Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, on the first day of a three-day state visit to the U.K. of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee. (Daniel Leal/Pool photo via AP)
The Princess of Wales, alongside her mini-me Princess Charlotte, had an adorable and super-stylish fashion moment at King Charles' coronation in May. Kate decided not to wear a tiara but instead opted to twin with daughter Charlotte in a long white Alexander McQueen gown with a Jess Collet floral diadem and Princess Diana’s earrings.
Charlotte also donned the brand’s ivory dress with a coat cape, whilst Kate wore formal red and blue robes of the Royal Victorian Order over her gown. Kate’s gown was made from ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs — symbols of the countries of the United Kingdom.
Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. (Dan Charity/pool photo via AP)
The Princess of Wales rocked a collection of trouser suits this year that signified she is firmly in her power dressing era. In a selection of hues and silhouettes, she wore these on numerous Royal engagements. Whether she was working on her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign for early childhood or attending the Rugby World Cup, trouser suits were her go-to.
Her more business-like approach to her wardrobe reflects her more significant role in the Firm – the closer she gets to the Crown, the more gravitas we can expect to see in her fashion choices. This purple Emilia Wickstead suit she wore for the inaugural Shaping Us National Symposium in November is a personal favourite of mine – a lesson in sartorial elegance.
From the BAFTA Awards to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding, to the diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, and to the Royal Variety performance, the Princess of Wales’ formal style gave us all the glitz and glamour we expected and nothing less.
This year, we saw more dramatic silhouettes like the cape style teal gown by Safiyaa that she wore for the Royal Variety performance, as well as re-wearing iconic looks like the white Alexander McQueen gown she wore for the BAFTAs which had its first outing in 2019.
For me, her most to-die-for look of the whole year was the Ellie Saab maxi gown she wore in Jordan for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. The colour, the floral embroidery, the sleeves – just chef’s kiss.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrive at the marriage ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Amman, Jordan. (Royal Hashemite Court via AP)
Through the Princess of Wales' style evolution, one thing we have seen consistently in Kate’s love of re-wearing jewellery. Sapphire and diamond earrings that were owned by Princess Diana often have an outing. Kate’s favourite tiara, the Lover’s Knot tiara that we have seen many times, she wore to the wedding in Jordan last year. Pearl and diamond earrings that were also owned by Princess Diana, another favourite pair of Kate’s, were worn for the Coronation this year.
While it’s wonderful to see these heirloom pieces worn again and again, there’s one particular pair of earrings that the Princess of Wales wore repeatedly that really caught my attention. In October, to mark World Mental Health Day 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a mental health forum in Birmingham. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales accessorized with a meaningful piece of jewellery.
Kate was wearing Issy Star earrings, small hoops in the shape of stars, gifted to her by Sarah Renton at the Maidenhead Rugby Club in England, earlier this year. The earrings were made in tribute to Renton's daughter, Issy, who died by suicide, and proceeds from them go to support a mental health charity. Two days later she wore them again for an event for SportsAid. We love to see the Princess supporting a worthwhile cause with her fashion choices.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, speaks to young people as she participates in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
An Iranian man is challenging the federal government's decision to deny him a permit to study at a Montreal university because he is considered a danger to the security of Canada.
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
Gabriel Attal was named Tuesday as France’s youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.
With Donald Trump present for the first time in months, federal appeals court judges in Washington expressed deep skepticism Tuesday that the former U.S. president was immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
More than 60 heads of state and government and hundreds of business leaders are coming to Switzerland to discuss the biggest global challenges during the World Economic Forum's annual gathering next week, ranging from Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A Danish appeals court on Tuesday upheld guilty verdicts for three members of an Iranian separatist group convicted of promoting terror in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service.
Russia's national elections commission on Tuesday registered the Communist Party's candidate to compete with President Vladimir Putin in the March election that Putin is all but certain to win.
A third proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes that have sickened people across Canada.
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
In a trailblazing new study, researchers have discovered bottled water sold in stores can contain 10 to 100 times more bits of plastic than previously estimated — nanoparticles so infinitesimally tiny they cannot be seen under a microscope.
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
CES 2024 kicks off in Las Vegas this week. The multi-day trade event, put on by the Consumer Technology Association, is set to feature swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more -- with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look.
The 2023 Emmy Awards are arriving in 2024. Hollywood's two strikes meant a four-month delay for television's annual celebration of itself. But both have now been resolved and the show will go on. Here's a look at the telecast, the ceremony, and the series and stars up for awards.
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
A new survey suggests that most Canadians are pessimistic about the outlook of the economy in 2024, as well as their own finances.
The Canada Energy Regulator will hear arguments Friday from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on its request for a pipeline variance.
Canada's anti-money laundering agency is increasing its reliance on artificial intelligence to detect suspicious transactions, betting the use of the latest technology will help better fight financial crimes, a top official said.
When retired postman Rodney Holbrook set up cameras to try to find out who was tidying his shed almost every night, he found an unexpected helper scurrying around his workbench.
Amongst the florally flourished floats sailing through Pasadena, Cal. as part of the iconic Rose Parade was a teenage bagpiper from Manitoba.
The former president of a top-division soccer team in Turkiye told a court on Tuesday that he regretted attacking a referee at the end of a league game but denied threatening to kill him.
Thierry Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship with France and is Arsenal's all-time highest scorer, has opened up about the fact he 'must have been in depression' during his soccer career.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Canadian officials are meeting representatives of Honda Motor this week, a government source said, following a news report that the carmaker was considering building an almost US$13.9 billion electric vehicle plant in the country.
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
