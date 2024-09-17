'On the edge of life': Influencer has a close encounter with a bear after climbing into a den

Serbian influencer Stefan Jankovic got dangerously close to a bear living in Bosnia and Herzegovia's Gornja Paklencia after entering a den.

Video posted on Instagram on Sept. 13 shows Jankovic inside the den and flipping his camera around and showing the bear, which has returned to its den and curiously takes a few sniffs at Jankovic’s head before stepping inside and walking out.

Visibly terrified by the encounter, Jankovic posted the video with a caption saying: "On the edge of life."

It is unclear how or why the influencer ventured into the den.

According to Serbian media, there are two rescued bears living in the area and they can regularly be seen with a keeper.