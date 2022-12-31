On New Year's, Putin slams West for hypocrisy, aggression
President Vladimir Putin used his New Year's address to the nation to accuse Western countries of aggression and trying to use the conflict in Ukraine to undermine Moscow.
Putin made the video address, shown on state television on Saturday in each of Russia's 11 time zones, from a military headquarters with soldiers in the background, a sharp departure from his previous practice of recording the message against the backdrop of the snowy Kremlin.
"It was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, the most important steps toward gaining full sovereignty of Russia and powerful consolidation of our society," he said, echoing his repeated contention that Moscow had no choice but to send troops into Ukraine because it threatened Russia's security.
"The West lied about peace, but was preparing for aggression, and today it admits it openly, no longer embarrassed. And they cynically use Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia," Putin said. "We have never allowed anyone and will not allow anyone to do this."
The Kremlin has muzzled any criticism of its actions in Ukraine, shut independent media outlets and criminalized the spread of any information that differs from the official view -- including diverging from calling the campaign a special military operation. But the government has faced increasingly vocal criticism from Russian hardliners, who have denounced the president as weak and indecisive and called for ramping up strikes on Ukraine.
Russia has justified the conflict by saying that Ukraine persecuted Russian speakers in the eastern Donbas region, which had been partly under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Ukraine and the West says these accusations are untrue.
"For years, the Western elites hypocritically assured all of us of their peaceful intentions, including the resolution of the most difficult conflict in the Donbas," Putin said.
Western countries have imposed wide sanctions against Russia and many foreign companies pulled out of the country or froze operations after Russia sent in troops.
"This year, a real sanctions war was declared on us. Those who started it expected the complete destruction of our industry, finances, and transport. This did not happen, because together we created a reliable margin of safety," Putin said.
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians is aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
A look back at the famous and influential people we lost in 2022
From musicians and actors to the Queen herself, the world lost a number of beloved and influential figures this past year who made their mark in the worlds of film, music, sports and politics.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
Views on Benedict XIV's legacy split as some admire his devotion, others see failures
In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
At least one person was killed and 14 others hospitalized as multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine Saturday. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the country to reunite with families for the New Year's holiday.
Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction
A family in Afghanistan is still waiting on the U.S. justice system to determine whether their child, who they say was abducted by a Marine, will be returned to them. The Marine and her family claim they legally adopted the child, despite the U.S. Justice Department arguing that adoption should never have been granted.
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
Nine times Norad tracked something that wasn't Santa
While Norad's Santa-tracking program is probably its most visible operation, the binational defence group aims to track everything that flies in and around American and Canadian airspace.
Canadian Cardinal mourns Pope Benedict XVI, says writings will guide for centuries
A Canadian cardinal says Pope Benedict XVI had an astounding intellect and his writings will help guide Catholics for centuries to come.
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
Environmental activist and elder Charlie Snowshoe dies at 88 in N.W.T.
Environmental activist and Gwich'in elder Charlie Snowshoe died this week at home in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., at age 88.
Pope Francis grateful for 'noble' Benedict and his prayers
Hours after the death Saturday of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Pope Francis praised his 'noble' predecessor and expressed gratitude for his life of faith and prayers, especially those offered in the nearly 10 years since the shy churchman dramatically became the first pope in centuries to retire from the papacy.
Revelers throng to New Year's parties after COVID hiatus
With countdowns and fireworks, revelers in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region ushered in the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020.
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
Governor General remembers death of Queen Elizabeth II in annual New Year's address
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who serves as the monarch's representative in Canada, remembered the queen's death in her annual New Year's message. Simon says over the past year, Canadians also witnessed devastating weather events and continued to experience the emotions sparked by the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former residential school sites.
Federal government will reimburse Windsor for Ambassador Bridge blockade
The federal government is giving Windsor up to $6.9 million in compensation for dealing with 'Freedom Convoy' protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in the southwestern Ontario city in February.
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There is no scientifically proven way to cure a hangover, but experts say you can prevent one — or at least keep that morning-after misery to a minimum. Here's how.
COVID-19 travel restrictions for China arrivals 'not effective,' 'little bit absurd': infectious disease experts
COVID-19 cases surging in China have prompted some countries to bring back mandatory testing of travellers, but infectious disease specialists say the policies are performative and won't keep the virus out of Canada. Testing requirements have not currently been implemented by Canadian officials.
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
Keep an eye on the sky for 2023's celestial events
Stunning meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light up the sky in 2023. The year is sure to be a sky-gazer's delight with plenty of celestial events on the calendar.
The 'sexy' reality behind Sicily's 'White Lotus' hotel
Sicily's 'White Lotus' hotel is formerly a 14th-century monastery with unique views of the Etna volcano and coastline
Queen guitarist Brian May knighted, says honour comes with 'a little bit more clout'
Queen guitarist Brian May is now a 'Sir.' May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, received a knighthood Friday as part of the U.K.'s annual New Year's Honours list.
Inspired by 'Office Space' film, Washington software engineer steals over US$300K from employer, prosecutors say
A Washington man allegedly transferred thousands of dollars from his employer into a personal account after being inspired by the 1999 cult movie 'Office Space,' according to an arrest report by the Seattle Police Department.
S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008
Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow also fell and ended the year in the red.
The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year
It was always going to be a tough 12 months for the House of Windsor. But nothing could have prepared the Royal Family for the realities of the past year and the seismic shifts it has endured.
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
LeBron James scores season-high 47 points on 38th birthday
Lebron James scores a season-high of 47 points as he inspired the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on his 38th birthday.
Ronaldo Saudi move to signal likely end of elite club career
Less than two weeks after his great rival Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and likely signalled the end of his career in elite club soccer.
Slovakia beats Latvia 3-0 in world junior hockey
Adam Gajan made 28 saves and Slovakia beat Latvia 3-0 on Friday for its second victory in three Group B games in the world junior hockey championship.
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.