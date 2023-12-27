On foot and by donkey cart, thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza
Thousands of Palestinian families fled Wednesday from the brunt of Israel's expanding ground offensive into Gaza's few remaining, overcrowded refuges, as the military launched heavy strikes across the center and south of the territory, killing dozens, Palestinian health officials said.
On foot or riding donkey carts loaded with belongings, a stream of people flowed into Deir al-Balah -- a town that normally has a population of around 75,000. It has been overwhelmed by several hundred thousand people driven from northern Gaza as the region was pounded to rubble.
Because U.N. shelters are packed many times over capacity, the new arrivals set up tents on sidewalks for the cold winter night. Most crowded onto streets around the town's main hospital, Al-Aqsa Martyrs, hoping it would be safer from Israeli strikes.
Still, no place is safe in Gaza. Israeli offensives are crowding most of the population into Deir al-Balah and Rafah at the territory's southern edge as well as a tiny rural area by the southern coastline. Those areas continue to be hit by Israeli strikes that regularly crush homes full of people. Many fear they too could eventually come under ground assault.
Israel has said its campaign in Gaza is likely to last for months, vowing to dismantle Hamas across the territory and prevent a repeat of its Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel. Benny Gantz, a member of the country's three-man War Cabinet, said the fighting "will be expanded, according to need, to additional centers and additional fronts."
He and other Israeli officials also threatened greater military action against Lebanon's Hezbollah, hiking fears of an all-out war on that front.
The two sides have exchanged fire almost daily across the border. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned Wednesday that "all options are on the table" if Hezbollah does not withdraw from the border area, as called for under a 2006 U.N. cease-fire.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "must understand that he's next," Cohen said.
DEATH, DISPLACEMENT AND STARVATION
Israel's offensive in Gaza has already been one of the most devastating military campaigns in recent history. More than 21,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. The count doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants.
Some 85 per cent of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people have fled their homes in an exodus that for many Palestinians has echoes of the mass displacement in 1948 that they refer to as the Nakba, or catastrophe.
The latest people to be displaced fled from several built-up refugee camps in central Gaza that have been targeted in the latest phase of Israel's ground assault. One of the camps, Bureij, came under heavy bombardment throughout the night as Israeli troops moved in.
"It was a night of hell. We haven't seen such bombing since the start of the war," said Rami Abu Mosab, speaking from Bureij, where he has sheltered since fleeing his home in northern Gaza.
The Israeli military issued evacuation orders for Bureij and neighboring parts of central Gaza on Tuesday. The area was home to nearly 90,000 people before the war and now shelters more than 61,000 displaced people, mostly from the north, according to the U.N. humanitarian office. Bureij camp, like others in Gaza, houses refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation and their descendants and now resembles other densely populated neighborhoods.
It was not known how many were evacuating. In Deir al-Balah over the past two days, empty lots have filled up with families in tents or sleeping on blankets on the ground.
This was the third move further south for Ibrahim al-Zatari, a daily laborer. First he, his wife and four children moved in with relatives in Gaza City after surviving a strike that flattened their home in northern Gaza. Later, they fled to Bureij to escape fighting in the city. On Wednesday morning, they made an hourslong journey on foot to Deir al-Balah, where -- like many others -- they wandered the streets looking for an empty spot to lie down.
"There is no foothold here," he said. "Where should we go?"
With much of northern Gaza leveled, Palestinians fear a similar fate awaits other areas, including Khan Younis, where Israeli forces launched ground operations in early December. The Israeli military said Wednesday it deployed another brigade in the city, a sign of the tough fighting.
Israeli shelling Wednesday struck a residential building in Khan Younis next to Al-Amal Hospital, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, which runs the facility.
Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said at least 20 people were killed and dozens more wounded. Footage from the scene showed several torn bodies lying in the street as rescue workers loaded a man whose legs had been severed onto a stretcher.
Despite continuous U.S. calls for Israel to shift to a more precise assault, the military so far appears to be following the same pattern used in earlier phases of the ground offensive in northern Gaza and Khan Younis. Before troops move in, heavy bombardment targets what Israel says is Hamas' tunnels and military infrastructure. Fierce urban fighting follows as troops move block to block, backed by airstrikes and shelling that the military says aim to force out pockets of militants. The resulting devastation has been massive.
U.N. officials say a quarter of Gaza's population is starving under Israel's siege, which allows in only a trickle of food, water, fuel and other supplies.
Israel has said Hamas must be destroyed after its its Oct. 7 attack in which militants broke through Israel's formidable defenses and killed some 1,200 people -- mostly civilians -- and abducted around 240. An estimated 129 remain in captivity after dozens were freed.
Israel blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll in Gaza because the militants operate in dense, residential areas. The military says it has killed thousands of militants, without presenting evidence, and that 164 of its soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive.
WARNING OVER LEBANON
Cross-border exchanges of fire have escalated between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.
An Israeli strike on a family home in Lebanon overnight killed a Hezbollah fighter, his brother and his sister-in-law, local officials and state media said Wednesday. A day earlier, a Hezbollah strike wounded 11 people in northern Israel.
Since the Gaza war began, the near daily battles have forced tens of thousands of Israelis to evacuate their homes from nearby communities. At least nine soldiers and four civilians have been killed on the Israeli side, and around 150 people on the Lebanese side, mostly fighters from Hezbollah and other groups, but also 17 civilians.
Gantz warned that time for diplomatic pressure was "running out."
"If the world and the Lebanese government will not act to stop the firing on the northern settlements and keep Hezbollah away from the border, the IDF will do so," he said, referring to the Israeli military.
In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed at least six Palestinians during an overnight raid in the refugee neighborhood of Nur Shams, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 300 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the war, mostly in confrontations with Israeli forces during raids and protests.
------
Magdy and Keath reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Najib Jobain contributed from Rafah, Gaza Strip.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
Michigan Supreme Court rejects ‘insurrectionist ban’ case and keeps Trump on 2024 primary ballot
The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the U.S. Constitution’s 'insurrectionist ban.'
What Canadians need to know about nuclear waste storage
Canada is searching for a place to store its stockpile of spent nuclear fuel. Its choice will affect generations to come as experts look to limit the long-term burden of managing the radioactive by-product.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is found dead
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
Trapped in his crashed truck, an Indiana man is rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater
Matthew R. Reum of Mishawaka, Indiana, was freed from the wreckage Tuesday evening by first responders working under bright floodlights, then airlifted to a hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries.
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials say
Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.
Canada
-
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
-
What Canadians need to know about nuclear waste storage
Canada is searching for a place to store its stockpile of spent nuclear fuel. Its choice will affect generations to come as experts look to limit the long-term burden of managing the radioactive by-product.
-
Meet Summer McIntosh, The Canadian Press female athlete of the year
Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh is The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2023.
-
Wind warnings in effect for parts of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast
Strong winds are in the forecast for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Wednesday, prompting a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Passenger seriously injured after jumping from moving vehicle in Smiths Falls, Ont., police say
Highway 15 was closed for several hours while Smiths Falls Police and Ontario Provincial Police investigated the incident Tuesday night.
-
N.S. meat market sees lines 'down the street'
It’s the pursuit of budget-friendly grocery options that brings Nova Scotians to the Gateway Meat Market in Dartmouth.
World
-
Trump should not be allowed to use courtroom to sow disinformation, special counsel argues
U.S. Justice Department prosecutors say they want to prevent former President Donald Trump from sowing disinformation and claiming he’s a victim of political persecution as part of his defense in his 2020 election subversion trial in federal court.
-
She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim
Sharlene Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand nearly a month later. She had a history of cancer, COVID and high blood pressure, and the doctor initially neglected to attribute her death to the wildfire. It wasn't until November that, at the urging of her family, Honolulu's medical examiner said a contributing cause of death was the thick, black smoke that Rabang breathed as she fled.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly blocked entrance roads to airports in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday, forcing some travellers to set off on foot to bypass the jammed roadway.
-
U.S. court rejects sentence appeal by Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo'
Guzman, who for years led the powerful Sinaloa cartel that is blamed for thousands of deaths in Mexico, had filed habeas corpus petitions - civil suits used to assess whether an imprisonment is lawful - and asked for legal representation in this appeal.
-
A woman who burned Wyoming's only full-service abortion clinic is ordered to pay US$298,000
A judge has ordered a woman who set fire to Wyoming's only full-service abortion clinic to pay nearly US$300,000 in restitution, the full amount sought by prosecutors.
-
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
Politics
-
Sask. premier looks back on tumultuous year with Ottawa, feels province fared well in 2023
Following a year of uncertainty around the world – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe believes his province has fared better than most in 2023 – pointing to efforts in making energy affordable and legislative endeavours such as the Parents' Bill of Rights.
-
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
-
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
Health
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Sci-Tech
-
New reptile alert: Orange-tongued iguana species discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
-
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
-
The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft for allegedly using its stories to train chatbots
The New York Times is striking back against the threat that artificial intelligence poses to the news industry, filing a federal lawsuit Wednesday against OpenAI and Microsoft seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
-
Shakira’s hometown unveils a giant bronze statue of the Colombian pop star
The six-meter (20-feet) tall monument depicts the multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner in one of her famous belly dancing outfits, with her hips swaying to her right and her arms raised gracefully toward the sky.
-
Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan attending Rio concert, forensics report says
Heat exhaustion is the cause of death of a Brazilian fan who attended a concert of singer Taylor Swift in November, a forensics report obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday shows.
Business
-
Social media companies made US$11 billion in U.S. ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds
The researchers say the findings show a need for government regulation of social media since the companies that stand to make money from children who use their platforms have failed to meaningfully self-regulate.
-
Apple files appeal after Biden administration allows U.S. ban on watch imports
Apple on Tuesday appealed a decision to ban imports of its watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a government tribunal.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street ends higher at the start of a holiday-shortened week
Stocks notched more gains Tuesday as Wall Street kicked off what's expected to be a quiet, holiday-shortened week of trading.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
-
1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve thanks to date's pattern
For better or for worse, a wave of couples saying 'I do' in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve could set a record for the city's busiest wedding day ever.
-
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
Sports
-
Meet Summer McIntosh, The Canadian Press female athlete of the year
Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh is The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2023.
-
Third baseman, outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa signs with Toronto Blue Jays: reports
Isiah Kiner-Falefa has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays according to several media reports.
-
NBA approves Mark Cuban's sale of Mavs' majority stake
Forbes' most recent NBA franchise valuations pegged the Mavericks as being worth US$4.5 billion, the seventh-most valuable team in the league.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.