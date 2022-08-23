On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce
On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.
The United States reinforced those concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying it "has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days."
Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy already sensed a threat coming when he said in his daily address that "we should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel."
The warnings come on the heels of Russia's claim that Ukrainian intelligence was responsible for the car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend. Ukraine denied involvement.
Darya Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up on Saturday night as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow.
The sense of dread pervading the war centres in part on Europe's largest nuclear power plant, at Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, where continued shelling and fighting in the area has raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres late Monday warned about the nuclear threat in general, particularly since Russia alluded to its massive nuclear arsenal early in the war.
Guterres demanded a halt to "nuclear sabre-rattling" on Monday, saying the world is at a "maximum moment of danger" and all countries with nuclear weapons must make a commitment to "no first-use."
That didn't prevent shelling close to Zaporizhzhia early Tuesday. Regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces fired on nearby Marhanets and Nikopol on the right bank of the Dnieper River, continuing weeks of relentless overnight shelling.
Amid the death and destruction, there was one small point of light. All professional soccer was stopped in February, but a new league season starts Tuesday in Kyiv.
The Olympic Stadium will see the the opening-day meeting of Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv -- teams from eastern cities that are fighting for their very existence.
No fans will be allowed in the 65,000-capacity downtown stadium for the kickoff at 1 p.m. local time, and the players must be rushed to bomb shelters if air-raid sirens sound.
"The teams, the players will be proud of this event," Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko said Monday in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce
On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Victims of fatal crash at West Vancouver wedding identified as 2 women in 60s
Two women in their 60s died Saturday after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver, B.C., and another seven people remain in hospital, according to an update from police.
Anti-mandate protesters converge on New Zealand Parliament
About 2,000 protesters upset with the government's pandemic response converged Tuesday on New Zealand's Parliament -- but there was no repeat of the occupation six months ago in which protesters camped on Parliament grounds for more than three weeks.
Feds won't extend bilingualism bonus to employees who speak an Indigenous language
The federal Treasury Board says it has no plans to expand a bonus, now paid to employees who speak English and French, to those who know an Indigenous language.
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the German chancellor are visiting the western Newfoundland town of Stephenville later today, where they're set to sign a green energy deal.
U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCan, open Nexus offices
The Canadian American Business Council's new campaign calls on Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada, and to tackle the backlog plaguing the Canada-U.S. trusted-traveller system known as Nexus.
Canada
-
Victims of fatal crash at West Vancouver wedding identified as 2 women in 60s
Two women in their 60s died Saturday after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver, B.C., and another seven people remain in hospital, according to an update from police.
-
Coroner investigating after 2 Inuk women fatally struck in Montreal while staying at health centre
Quebec's Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two Inuk women who were killed on Montreal highways in the space of two days. Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre after travelling south from northern Inuit communities.
-
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
Burned human remains in shallow grave discovered in Pickering, Ont.
Homicide investigators have been called in after a person in Pickering, Ont., discovered burned human remains in a shallow grave, police say.
-
Canadians who speak both English and French have higher salaries: census data
Canadians who speak both English and French make more money, according to Statistics Canada census data published last week.
-
Low-income residents, visible minorities disproportionately affected by flooding risks in Canada: study
A new study that has found that socially vulnerable groups in Canada, including those who are economically insecure, Indigenous people and other visible minorities, are more likely to be impacted by flooding.
World
-
Haitians launch protests, demand ouster of prime minister
Thousands of protesters in Haiti's capital and other major cities blocked roads, shut down businesses and marched through the streets Monday to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and to call for a better quality of life.
-
Woman believed to be mother of children found dead in suitcases is in South Korea: Seoul police
A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand earlier this month is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.
-
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops
With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25 per cent of its usual size by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops.
-
Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan's Imran Khan
Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, authorities said Monday, escalating political tensions in the country as the ousted premier holds mass rallies seeking to return to office.
-
Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Lawyers for former U.S. president Donald Trump asked a federal judge Monday to halt the FBI's review of documents recovered from his Florida estate earlier this month until a neutral special master can be appointed to inspect the records.
-
On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce
On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the German chancellor are visiting the western Newfoundland town of Stephenville later today, where they're set to sign a green energy deal.
-
Touting clean energy, PM Trudeau questions 'business case' for exporting liquefied natural gas to Europe
Pitching Canada as a reliable supplier of clean energy and a solution for European countries' reliance on Russian oil and gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not sold on the idea of liquefied natural gas exports being part of the long-term plan.
-
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
Health
-
Fauci, top U.S. infectious disease expert, to retire in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s top infectious disease expert who became a household name - and the subject of partisan attacks - during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.
-
Baby teethers recalled due to contamination hazard: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled water-filled baby teethers and teether keys from the Tootsie Baby brand, due to a bacterial contamination in the liquid inside both products.
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
Sci-Tech
-
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn't want to halt its reach anytime soon.
-
-
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
Entertainment
-
Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie
Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru for its domestic release in China, social media users across the country noticed over the weekend.
-
U.K. broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.
-
Bullied boy with dwarfism scores role in new 'Mad Max' movie
Quaden Bayles, an Indigenous Australian boy who won the support of celebrities and well-wishers around the globe after being bullied because of his disability, has landed a role in the new "Mad Max" movie.
Business
-
Global shares mixed amid speculation about U.S. Fed rate hike
Global shares were mixed Tuesday amid speculation about another interest rate raise by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
-
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
-
Walmart ordered to pay Oregon man US$4.4M for racial profiling
DDA Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay US$4.4 million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020.
Lifestyle
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
-
Prince William and Kate's children to start new school near Windsor
The three young children of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are to start at a new school next month, his office announced on Monday, as the family prepare to move to a new home on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.
-
Women are posting their own dancing videos in support of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin
Women across the world are posting videos on social media of themselves dancing, after criticism was leveled at Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin for leaked footage that showed her partying with friends.
Sports
-
Mexico crushes Canada 10-0 at Little League World Series
The Mexican Little League team from Matamoros beat the previously undefeated Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver 10-0 in the 75th Little League World Series on Monday.
-
Ukraine soccer league defies Russian war to begin season
Under threat of Russian attacks in a war that stopped all soccer in Ukraine in February, a new league season starts Tuesday in Kyiv with the goal of restoring some sense of normal life.
-
Gary Gaines, coach of 'Friday Night Lights' fame, dead at 73
Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie "Friday Night Lights," has died. He was 73.
Autos
-
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Monday denied a charge of fraud over his alleged failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds.
-
Carmakers hit as China's heatwave forces more power rationing
The rationing of power in Sichuan province, China's most important hydropower hub, has hit production for major carmakers in Shanghai, including Tesla, according to reports in Chinese state media.
-
Turkey: Crashes at emergency sites kill at least 35 people
Turkish authorities on Sunday investigated a pair of secondary crashes at emergency sites that killed at least 35 people the previous day. In both cases, first responders tending to earlier collisions were among the dead.