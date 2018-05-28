Oman raises death toll in aftermath of Cyclone Mekunu
This satellite image provided by NASA shows Cyclone Mekunu over the Yemeni island of Socotra in the Arabian Sea as it heads for the coast of Oman on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (NASA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 3:05AM EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Oman has raised the death toll in the country from Cyclone Mekunu to six.
The Royal Oman Police announced the death of two additional Omanis who lost control of their car in flood waters in Salalah, Oman's third-largest city, which was directly hit by Cyclone Mekunu over the weekend.
Those deaths come after the National Committee for Civil Defence earlier announced that four people had been killed.
The cyclone struck mainland Oman and Yemen early Saturday, dumping nearly three years' worth of rain on Salalah in 24 hours. It was the strongest cyclone ever recorded to hit southern Oman.
The storm earlier hit Yemen's island of Socotra, causing deaths and widespread damages. Authorities have said that two bodies were recovered from the hard-hit island while 30 people remain missing there.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Lava covers plugged well at Hawaii geothermal plant
- Colombia set for combative runoff with divisions over peace deal
- New Jersey police launch probe after video shows officer punching woman
- Authorities: Flash flood surges through Maryland community
- Power eludes Italy's populists, angry over president's veto