Oklahoma court upholds Richard Glossip's murder conviction

This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Glossip. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File) This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Glossip. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social