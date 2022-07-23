Oklahoma authorities say dispensary clerk killed robber in shootout

THACKERVILLE, Okla. -

A man was fatally shot while trying to rob a marijuana dispensary at gunpoint, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Two men who have not been identified entered Border Buds in Thackerville near the Oklahoma-Texas state line about 125 miles south of Oklahoma City Thursday night and demanded money and marijuana, the OSBI said.

One of the men then showed his gun to the clerk a gun, who said he was also armed, according to the OSBI says.

The robber then shot at the clerk, who returned fire and killed the man.

The second man fled and has not been found, authorities said.

The clerk was not injured and no one else was inside the store, according to the OSBI.

The dead man's body was sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine his identity, the OSBI said.