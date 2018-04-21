Ohio mother accidentally shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, police say
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 6:21PM EDT
WICKLIFFE, Ohio -- Police say a 2-year-old girl has been accidentally shot and killed by her mother at a hotel outside of Cleveland.
Wickliffe police in a statement say emergency crews were called to an Econo Lodge around 11 p.m. Friday. A police officer and paramedics tried to resuscitate the girl, who was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
Police say an initial investigation indicates the woman was handling a firearm when it fired and struck the girl in the chest. Police say the mother legally possessed the handgun and had a concealed carry permit.
Police have not released the name of the mother or her daughter.
Wickliffe is 26 kilometres east of downtown Cleveland.
