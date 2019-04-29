

Evan Pang, CTVNews.ca





Police in Ohio are praising the actions of a young boy who pulled his older sister from their grandmother’s car as it was being stolen outside of a hospital.

Police say 69-year-old Nita Coburn was taking another woman to the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio on April 26.

Coburn left her grandchildren in the backseat of her car while she helped the woman into the emergency room. Seconds after she left the car, a man tried to steal it with the children still inside.

Authorities say the eight-year-old boy opened the door to escape with his sister, but the suspect allegedly grabbed onto the girl by her hoodie.

The boy managed to pull his sister away from the alleged carjacker and both children tumbled out of the car.

Coburn, who didn’t see the children escape, was injured when she ran after the car and held onto the locked door.

Police say the vehicle dragged her until she was “forced to let go.”

Authorities have since arrested and charged 24-year-old Dalvir Singh with two counts of kidnapping, felonious assault for dragging Nita, and grand theft.

Meanwhile, police are recognizing the boy’s quick thinking to not only get out of the vehicle, but to also make sure his sister got out with him.