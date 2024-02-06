'Oh my God!': Out-of-control truck takes out gas station and causes explosion

Dramatic video captured the moment an out-of-control pickup truck came barrelling through a gas station in La Plata, New Mexico.

The dashcam footage from a male driver approaching a Speedway gas station on Feb. 4 shows the speeding truck crashing through gas pumps, narrowly missing him. The crash caused an explosion and took down a canopy above the pumps.

The man can be heard yelling out in disbelief, and told Storyful that he was on a road trip from Seattle to Mississippi when the incident occurred.

He said authorities told him the female driver that he helped out of truck had suffered a seizure.

Watch the video at the top of this story.