'Oh my God!' Airborne car lands in sewing blogger's front yard during video

Sewing blogger Jen Wesner was in the middle of recording a video when an airborne car crashed into the front yard of her Florida home.

She ran outside to help the driver, and said “all I saw were airbags.”

The driver, who worked for a food delivery service, appeared to be unhurt and was apologetic for the crash.

According to police, the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and hit a drainage ditch that sent the car airborne, right into Wesner’s property. The vehicle stopped just a few metres from Wesner’s home.

Police said if there was less of an incline, the car “would have hit the house.”