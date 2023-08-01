'Oh my God!' Airborne car lands in sewing blogger's front yard during video
Sewing blogger Jen Wesner was in the middle of recording a video when an airborne car crashed into the front yard of her Florida home.
She ran outside to help the driver, and said “all I saw were airbags.”
The driver, who worked for a food delivery service, appeared to be unhurt and was apologetic for the crash.
According to police, the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and hit a drainage ditch that sent the car airborne, right into Wesner’s property. The vehicle stopped just a few metres from Wesner’s home.
Police said if there was less of an incline, the car “would have hit the house.”
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
At least 20 dead and 27 missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, thousands evacuated
At least 20 people were killed and 27 are missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, with thousands of others evacuated to safety, state media reported Tuesday.
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Justice minister takes new oath after wording prompted by SNC-Lavalin affair left out
The new federal justice minister and attorney general is slated to swear a fresh oath today because the one he recited last week left out wording ushered in following the SNC-Lavalin affair.
Pilot injured after small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City
A small plane crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot injured.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Immigrating to Canada: Pathway for trade workers opened
A third round of candidates has been invited to apply for Canada's Express Entry immigration program to help with a shortage of skilled trades workers.
Niger crisis deepens as European nations evacuate and coup leaders get support from other juntas
France, Italy and Spain announced evacuations from Niger for their citizens and other European nationals Tuesday, concerned that they risked becoming trapped by a military coup that won backing from three other West African nations also ruled by mutinous soldiers.
16 workers killed in the collapse of a crane being used to build a bridge in India
A huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site in western India, killing at least 16 workers, the country's National Disaster Response Force said Tuesday
Palestinian opens fire in West Bank settlement, wounding 6 people before being killed
A Palestinian gunman opened fire in an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem on Tuesday, wounding six people before being shot and killed, Israeli police said.
Efforts to help Haitians suffer grave blow with kidnapping of American nurse and daughter
Efforts to help Haitians survive the gang violence ravaging their nation suffered a new blow with the kidnapping of an American nurse from New Hampshire and her young daughter, who remained missing Tuesday.
Amazon adds video telemedicine visits to its virtual clinic for 50 U.S. states
Amazon is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall, as the retail giant takes a deeper step into care delivery. Amazon said Tuesday that customers can visit its virtual clinic around the clock through Amazon's website or app.
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
-
Mystery cylinder that washed up on Australian beach is Indian space debris, officials confirm
A mysterious cylinder that washed ashore in Western Australia is debris from an Indian space launch, authorities in both countries have said, ending a flurry of speculation over the object’s origin.
-
Chatbots sometimes make things up. Not everyone thinks AI's hallucination problem is fixable
Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it's now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a generative AI system to compose documents and get work done.
Barbie, Oppenheimer deliver record month for Cineplex theatres
Cineplex Inc. says it saw its highest July box office of all time as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' sent droves to theatres last month.
-
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character -- an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh -- became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon, has died at 70.
Strathcona Resources to go public through deal to buy Pipestone Energy
Strathcona Resources Ltd. announced Tuesday it will go public through a deal to purchase oil and gas exploration company Pipestone Energy Corp. as part of a longer-term expansion push.
Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find 'inner strength'
Spin classes when she's on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her 'inner strength.'
-
How the 'sandwich generation' is managing the stressors of aging parents and young kids
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
Toronto Blue Jays acquire new shortstop Paul Dejong after possible Bo Bichette injury
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired a new shortstop and infielder after Bo Bichette was forced to leave Monday night's game due to knee discomfort.
-
Canada's women's World Cup showing nets US$1.56M; men took home $9M in first-round exit
While Olympic champion Canada has exited the FIFA Women's World Cup after the group stage, 16 teams are still in contention. Here's a look at five things from the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand so far.
-
3 passes, 15 seconds trigger Canada's painful fall at Women's World Cup
While the final score between Canada and Australia was anything but close, the opening goal in the lopsided 4-0 Matildas' win showed just how tight the margins can be in world football.
U.S. opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles.
-
BlackBerry software to be used by international electric vehicle consortium
BlackBerry Ltd. says some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium.