

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - Officials say some people are dead and 34 are missing after a fire aboard a commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast.

The Daily Beast quoted Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department as saying that there were deaths. But McGrath said he could not give a number.

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll of the U.S. Coast Guard says five crewmembers sleeping on the 20-metre boat's top deck were rescued early Monday morning near Santa Cruz Island. The island is about 140 kilometres from Los Angeles. One of the crew suffered minor injuries.

Kroll says 34 passengers who were sleeping below deck have not been accounted for.

The Coast Guard has helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter in the area for a search-and-rescue operation.

BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019