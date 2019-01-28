Officials: Several officers injured in Houston shooting
Aerial footage of the scene in Houston is seen in this image.
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 6:59PM EST
HOUSTON -- Officials say at least three Houston police officers have been wounded in a shooting.
In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighbourhood in southeast Houston.
Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect "is down" and at least three officers have been injured.
Police say the officers are being transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.
At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019
We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 28, 2019
