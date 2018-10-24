Officials say explosive devices sent to Obama in Washington, Clintons in N.Y.
Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 9:39AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 24, 2018 9:54AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secret Service: Package identified as 'potential explosive device' sent to former U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington.
This is a breaking news update. Our earlier story follows.
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home.
The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.
The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The device was discovered early Wednesday morning at the Clinton's home in Chappaqua, New York.
Police in New Castle, New York, who cover Chappaqua, say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in "the investigation of a suspicious package."
BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018
We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time— FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018
