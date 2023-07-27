Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer
Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities said Tuesday.
The remains, which were found near the remains of three young men Eyler also killed, are those of Keith Lavell Bibbs, who was 16 when he died, according to the Newton County Coroner's Office and the DNA Doe Project.
Eyler confessed to at least 20 killings before dying in 1994 at an Illinois prison, where he was on death row for the 1984 murder of 15-year-old Danny Bridges of Chicago.
In 1990, Eyler confessed to killing a Black male in July 1983 at a Newton County farm and described that male as being in his late teens or early 20s, said Pam Lauritzen, spokeswoman for the DNA Doe Project, a non-profit that works to identify cold case victims.
Bibbs, who was a Chicago resident, would have been 16 at the time of his death, she said.
The Newton County Coroner's Office worked with the DNA Doe Project, Indiana State Police and the Identify Indiana Initiative to identify Bibbs nearly 40 years after his remains were discovered.
He is the last to be positively identified of the four victims found buried in shallow graves in October 1983 at the abandoned farm in Lake Village, about 60 miles (96 kilometres) southeast of Chicago. All four had been drugged and murdered by Eyler, according to his confessions.
Newton County Coroner Scott McCord said he was working Tuesday on paperwork needed to get Bibbs' remains sent to his relatives for burial. He said the family is requesting privacy while they grieve.
"Everything's done except for getting him back home," he told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "It's been a long road getting all those kids identified."
The DNA Doe Project said in a news release that Bibbs' DNA was "highly degraded" and investigators spent more than two years repeatedly trying to create "a workable DNA profile" to compare to databases used for forensic cases. In January, the non-profit said a team of investigative genetic genealogists had finally made progress unravelling Bibbs' "complex family tree," leading to his identification.
Two of Eyler's four victims found buried at the farm were identified early in the investigation as Michael Bauer and John Bartlett. In April 2021, the coroner's office announced that authorities had identified a third victim as John Ingram Brandenburg Jr. of Chicago, leaving only Bibbs' body unidentified at that time.
In December 2021, authorities announced that the body of another of Eyler's victims found at a different site in rural northwestern Indiana had been identified as 19-year-old William Joseph Lewis of Peru, Indiana.
Lewis' body was also found in October 1983, but in a Jasper County field, about 70 miles (112 kilometres) southeast of Chicago. He was last seen alive in 1982 by his family at a friend's funeral in Houston, Texas, officials said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
'We are in absolutely new record territory:' July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer
Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities said Tuesday.
WATCH | Mother, daughter flee for safety down road surrounded by flames in Sicily
Video captured earlier this week in Sicily gives a glimpse at what it's like to be on the fire line, as Italy deals with scorching heat and wildfires.
Trump is winning the political battle but he will ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
These are the 5 things you should know about heat warnings in Canada
The temperature that leads to a heat warning in one province could be lower than the temperature that triggers an alert in another part of the country. Here's what to know about heat warnings in Canada.
Canada
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Video shows victim being thrown from moving car during violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont.
New video has surfaced showing a violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont. earlier this month, in which a driver was tossed from their vehicle while it was still in motion.
-
U.S authorities arrest man in 'Nation River Lady' cold case of woman found in Ontario
U.S. authorities have arrested a Florida man charged with murder in a decades-old Canadian cold case and have set a date for his extradition hearing.
-
2 potential tornadoes being investigated following Manitoba storms
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
B.C.'s wildfire, drought conditions 'largely unchanged' after recent rainfall, officials say
Recent rainfall gave B.C.'s firefighters a welcome reprieve from this year's historic wildfire season, but appears to have done little to improve conditions.
World
-
Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer
Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Putin claims fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine, with Russia inflicting heavy losses
Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said 'hostilities have intensified significantly.'
-
What's next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails
The unravelling of Hunter Biden's plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president's youngest son.
-
Niger's president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
Niger's president defiantly declared Thursday that democracy would prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup because of the West African country's deteriorating security situation.
-
His campaign forced Sinead O'Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he's an Israeli minister
Death threats forced Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor to call off a peace concert in Jerusalem in the summer of 1997. At the time, a young man named Itamar Ben-Gvir took credit for the campaign against her. Today, he is Israel's national security minister.
-
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
Politics
-
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
-
David Lametti's legacy as justice minister is advancing cause of wrongfully convicted
As justice minister, David Lametti introduced legislation earlier this year that seeks to establish a long-fought-for independent commission to review cases where a miscarriage of justice is suspected.
-
Canada plans to finalize emissions cap by mid-2024, minister says
Canada will likely publish the final regulations of a plan to cap and cut greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector by mid-2024, its environment minister told Reuters on Thursday.
Health
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
-
U.K. prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country's infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
Sci-Tech
-
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
-
EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
The European Union said Thursday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
-
Samsung unveils two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices.
Entertainment
-
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinead O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.
-
Animation master Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' to open TIFF this year
Influential Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's first feature in 10 years will open this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
-
His campaign forced Sinead O'Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he's an Israeli minister
Death threats forced Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor to call off a peace concert in Jerusalem in the summer of 1997. At the time, a young man named Itamar Ben-Gvir took credit for the campaign against her. Today, he is Israel's national security minister.
Business
-
Advocacy group says banks show little progress on climate action
A new report from an advocacy group says that Canada's big banks show "no urgency" in ramping up action against climate change.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as economy keeps growing and profits keep rising
Stocks are rallying Thursday following a strong profit report from Facebook's parent company and the latest signals that the economy continues to defy predictions for a recession.
-
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage's account
The chief executive of Coutts Bank, long known as the bankers for Britain's royal family and nobility, has stepped down amid the furor surrounding populist politician Nigel Farage's complaints that his account was closed because of his political views.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
-
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
-
Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sports
-
Canadian women's team goes to ground, limits media access at FIFA World Cup
In the wake of Wednesday's 2-1 win over Ireland, the Canadian team plans no media access until the mandatory pre-game news conference Sunday, following training, ahead of Monday's do-or-die game with Australia at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
-
Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks, says family is 'safe and healthy'
LeBron James said his family is "safe and healthy" three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.
-
Thanks to Nigeria's upset win, Canada now finds itself in Women's World Cup logjam
After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.