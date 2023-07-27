Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer

This April 11, 1991, photo shows Larry Eyler at the Vermillion County Courthouse in Newport, Ind. (John Irvine/Chicago Tribune via AP) This April 11, 1991, photo shows Larry Eyler at the Vermillion County Courthouse in Newport, Ind. (John Irvine/Chicago Tribune via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social