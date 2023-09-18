Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected

An F-35 fighter jet performs a demonstration flight during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) An F-35 fighter jet performs a demonstration flight during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News