Officials are preparing security in case of Trump indictment
Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks and appear in a Manhattan courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with him, four law enforcement officials said Friday.
There has been no public announcement of any timeframe for the grand jury's secret work, including any potential vote on whether to indict the ex-president.
The law enforcement officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said authorities are just preparing in case of an indictment. They described the conversations as preliminary and are considering security, planning and the practicalities of a potential court appearance by a former president.
The Manhattan district attorney's office and Trump's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, had no comment. A message was left for court administrators.
The grand jury has been hearing from witnesses including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who says he orchestrated payments in 2016 to two women to silence them about sexual encounters they said they had with Trump a decade earlier.
Trump denies the encounters occurred, says he did nothing wrong and has cast the investigation as a "witch hunt" by a Democratic prosecutor bent on sabotaging the Republican's 2024 presidential campaign.
"Democrats have investigated and attacked President Trump since before he was elected -- and they've failed every time," campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement Thursday about the inquiry.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has apparently been examining whether any state laws were broken in connection with the payments or the way Trump's company compensated Cohen for his work to keep the women's allegations quiet.
Daniels and at least two former Trump aides -- onetime political adviser Kellyanne Conway and former spokesperson Hope Hicks -- are among witnesses who have met with prosecutors in recent weeks.
Cohen has said that at Trump's direction, he arranged payments totaling US$280,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. According to Cohen, the payouts were to buy their silence about Trump, who was then in the thick of his first presidential campaign.
Cohen and federal prosecutors said the company paid him US$420,000 to reimburse him for the US$130,000 payment to Daniels and to cover bonuses and other supposed expenses. The company classified those payments internally as legal expenses.
The US$150,000 payment to McDougal was made by the then-publisher of the supermarket tabloid National Enquirer, which kept her story from coming to light.
Federal prosecutors agreed not to prosecute the Enquirer's corporate parent in exchange for its cooperation in a campaign finance investigation that led to charges against Cohen in 2018. Prosecutors said the payments to Daniels and McDougal amounted to impermissible, unrecorded gifts to Trump's election effort.
Cohen pleaded guilty, served prison time and was disbarred. Federal prosecutors never charged Trump with any crime.
------
Long reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
Canada
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
-
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
-
Inflation is easing but Ottawa faces pressure to help those who have fallen behind
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget.
-
Citizenship oath at the click of a mouse would cheapen tradition: Conservative critic
The Conservative immigration critic says a proposal to allow people to become a Canadian citizen with the click of a mouse 'cheapens' an otherwise special moment for newcomers.
-
Ont. woman charged with kidnapping in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a Brampton woman with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation.
World
-
Supreme Court honours legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death ahead of the 2020 election led to a conservative shift on the Supreme Court, was remembered Friday during ceremonies at the high court as a legendary champion for women's rights.
-
Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden on Friday voiced his support for a recent economic accord affecting Ireland as he hosted the republic's prime minister, a longstanding meetup scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.
-
Officials are preparing security in case of Trump indictment
Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks and appear in a Manhattan courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with him, four law enforcement officials said Friday.
-
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week highlighted China's aspirations for a greater role on the world stage. But hours after Friday's announcement of the trip, an international arrest warrant was issued for Putin on war crimes charges, taking at least some wind out of the sails of China's big reveal.
-
Former Air Force officer gets prison term for U.S. Capitol attack
A retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison.
-
Dems say some foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for
Donald Trump's White House has failed to report more than 100 gifts from foreign nations worth more than a quarter-million dollars, and federal officials have been unable to find a life-size painting of Trump given by the president of El Salvador as well as golf clubs from the prime minister of Japan, according to a report Friday from House Democrats.
Politics
-
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
-
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says coming federal budget should 'invest in people'
As Canadians brace for the 2023 federal budget to be revealed later this month, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the new plan needs to "invest in people," focusing on financial aid programs that soften the blow of inflation.
Health
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky struggled to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors, as internal differences complicated their push to beat a Thursday deadline to complete the sweeping proposal denounced by some outside voices within their party.
-
N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
-
A new discovery could impact the future of human exploration of Mars
Scientists have found evidence of a glacier near Mars' equator, possibly indicating 'surface water ice' may exist on the planet today and could impact future exploration of the red planet.
Entertainment
-
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
-
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
-
Ben Affleck addresses his 'mischaracterized' remarks about Jennifer Garner and that Grammys moment
Ben Affleck addressed controversy that followed comments he made in 2021 while speaking to Howard Stern about his past marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.
Business
-
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Washington turns to Wall Street to help rescue dying First Republic Bank
As early as Tuesday, it became clear to policymakers that First Republic Bank needed to be rescued or it could fail, two people briefed on the matter told The Associated Press, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss details.
Lifestyle
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity
A former photojournalist Aïda Muluneh's images have taken over hundreds of bus shelters in New York, Chicago, Boston and her current home of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, through the exhibition "Aïda Muluneh: This is where I am," commissioned by Public Art Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Sports
-
Toronto FC feeling the frustration of early-season injuries, blown leads
TFC continues its quest for a first victory of the season Saturday when Inter Miami (2-1-0) comes to BMO Field. Injuries to key personnel have denied coach Bob Bradley a chance to field his first-choice team. Toronto (0-1-2) has led in all three games but has been unable to hold out for the win.
-
Drivers given assurances about safety at Saudi Arabian GP
Formula One is back in Saudi Arabia this weekend, one year after a missile strike hit an oil depot near the track during race week.
-
Australian breaks world record for longest surf session, raising funds for mental health
In a dedication to his late father, an Australian man surfed for more than 40 hours, breaking a new world record and raising AU$300,000 in support of mental-health initiatives.
Autos
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.