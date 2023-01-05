Officials: 8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement: doctors

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was "Did we win?" his doctors said Thursday.

Accessible public transit linked to better health: study

New research suggests that better transportation infrastructure can lead to better health for citizens, finding that those who often travel about 24 kilometres outside of their neighbourhood report feeling healthier than those who don’t.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social