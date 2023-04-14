Official coronation chinaware unveiled

The Royal Trust Collection has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles III.

The royal blue china, produced in Stoke-on-Trent, features a specially commissioned royal coat of arms, the King’s cypher and a garland of laurel leaves symbolizing peace, against the backdrop of a stark blue colour.

"In the decorative border, oak leaves signifying strength and longevity appear alongside emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom – thistle, rose, shamrock and daffodil – within an entwined ribbon that represents the partnership between Their Majesties," says a statement from the Royal Collection Trust.

The china is made from clay sourced in Devon and Cornwall, which is then cast, fired and decorated by hand in Stoke-on-Trent, where china marking royal occasions has been made for generations.

The china is then hand-finished with 22-carat gold as part of the process, which involves more than 50 artisans across 12 factories.

It goes on sale Friday.

The collection, which features items produced in each part of the U.K., includes:

A coffee mug (CAD$50), pillbox ($67), dessert plate ($83) and cup and saucer ($125)

A set of four souvenir spoons, each topped with a hand-painted coronation motif: an orb, sceptre, crown, and the King’s cypher (for sale for approximately CAD$66)

A cotton tea towel printed in Northern Ireland, for sale for $18

A pair of commemorative socks emblazoned with Guardsmen, crowns and the Union Jack, made in Wales, for sale for nearly $27

Miniature shortbread baked in the Highlands of Scotland, for sale for nearly $5

Shipping to Canada starts at $33 for items that are not tracked.

Dessert plate and pillbox from the Royal Collection Trust (Courtesy: Royal Collection Trust Press Office)

Cup and saucer and four souvenir spoons from the Royal Collection Trust (Courtesy: Royal Collection Trust Press Office)

Profits from the sales of the commemorative items will go to The Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity, with more items scheduled to be released in the coming months.

Meanwhile another British manufacturer of fine bone china is also making "God Save The King" plates and mugs.

The Duchess China’s commemorative china features the Union Jack colours of red, white and blue, the sovereign Tudor crown, with the words "God Save the King," the design inspired by china produced for the coronation of Charles’ grandfather, King George VI.

The bone china, which features gilded 22 carat gold edges, sells at the price of approximately $75 for a tea cup and saucer while a 20-centimetre plate sells for just under $50.

King Charles III Coronation Trinket Box and Coronation Mug (Duchess China 1888 collection)

“We’ve had (orders) as far afield as New Zealand and over the other side, America. It’s really reassuring that the royal family are so well liked in all these different countries,” Jason Simms, the company’s managing director, told The Associated Press.

With files from The Associated Press