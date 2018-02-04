Official: 13 Pakistanis on boat capsized off Libyan coast
Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman, Mohammad Faisal briefs journalists regarding a migrant boat drowned incident, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 12:15PM EST
ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani official says thirteen Pakistanis have been identified among some ninety illegal migrants on a boat that capsized off Libya's coast.
Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, said Sunday that the bodies of 13 Pakistanis rescued by Libyan fishermen have been identified through documents.
According to Faisal, eight of the deceased dead were from Gujrat district, four from Mandi Bahauddin and one from Rawalpindi, all in Punjab province. He added that the bodies would be repatriated to Pakistan within a week.
