Officer trying to rescue kitten finds a bobcat instead
In this Saturday, July 29, 2019 photo provided by the Stratham Police Department, a bobcat rests in an animal crate, in Stratham, N.H. (Matt Callahan/Stratham Police Department via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 4:32PM EDT
STRATHAM, N.H. - A New Hampshire police officer says the kitten he was trying to pick up in a parking lot turned out to be a bobcat, which then jumped onto the roof of a Burger King.
Stratham Officer Matt Callahan tells Seacoastonline.com he was on patrol Saturday and saw the "kitten" run under a car. It eventually climbed a tree near the restaurant.
Once Callahan realized he was dealing with a young bobcat, he called state Fish and Game officers.
He also stood in the drive-thru line to alert customers in case the bobcat decided to come down, but it climbed onto the roof and took a catnap.
Callahan says he and the conservation officer climbed up and put the bobcat in a crate. The bobcat was released at a wildlife refuge.
