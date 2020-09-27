LOS ANGELES -- A police officer was hurt in a shooting at a Los Angeles police station late Saturday, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a series of tweets that the shooting occurred at its Harbor Station. The officer was taken to a hospital with an injury that's not considered to be life-threatening, the department said. A suspect was in custody.

Chief Michel Moore said in a tweet that the officer was stable. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sent his "best wishes for a quick and full recovery" for the officer in a tweet.