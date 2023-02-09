Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds

  • Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds

    One of three Memphis Police officers who initially detained Tyre Nichols last month has admitted he did not witness the alleged reckless driving that was the justification for pulling over Nichols but still approached his car while brandishing his gun, according to police documents seeking to bar him from working in law enforcement.

    Tyre Nichols casket is seen during his funeral for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

  • Most disaster giving goes to relief efforts, not rebuilding

    Ninety percent of the US$5.2 billion donated in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, went to dealing with immediate disaster needs. In other years, about half of disaster grantmaking went to such purposes. The rest went to helping communities prepare for hurricanes, droughts, life-threatening spread of disease, and other problems as well as to recovery and rebuilding.

  • Republican lawmakers advance transgender bill in Kentucky

    Republican lawmakers in Kentucky advanced a bill Thursday to allow teachers to misgender their transgender students, plunging into a culture war issue despite pleas to resist doing so from a Senate colleague whose transgender son died recently.

