Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds
One of three Memphis Police officers who initially detained Tyre Nichols last month has admitted he did not witness the alleged reckless driving that was the justification for pulling over Nichols but still approached his car while brandishing his gun, according to police documents seeking to bar him from working in law enforcement.
That Jan. 7 traffic stop quickly escalated into a beating, and Nichols died three days later.
Officer Preston Hemphill's own body camera showed that from the very beginning of the traffic stop he and two other officers approached Nichols with force that was disproportionate for the alleged offense of reckless driving, according to a statement from the disciplinary hearing that took place before he was fired.
Hemphill was fired last week but has not been charged for his role in Nichols' beating and arrest, which has sparked widespread outrage and reignited a national discussion of police brutality against Black people. Five other officers, who are Black and were caught on video pummeling Nichols with their fists, feet and a baton, have been charged with murder and other offenses.
Hemphill did not take part in the second, more violent encounter, which took place after Nichols ran from police. But the documents highlight that he was heard on his body camera telling his partner: "I hope they stomp his ass!"
The information about Hemphill's actions is contained in supporting documents attached to a Wednesday request from Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis to strip Hemphill, who is white, of his police certification so that he could not work in law enforcement again. Hemphill's lawyer did not immediately comment Thursday because he had not fully read the documents.
The documents help create a fuller picture of the initial encounter with the 29-year-old Nichols that involved Hemphill, Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin III. Haley and Martin were fired last month and charged with second-degree murder in Nichols' death along with Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.
The police chief has said she saw no justification in video of the incident for pulling Nichols over in the first place.
Meanwhile, the office of the top prosecutor in Memphis said in a statement Thursday that it will review all previous cases, "closed and pending," of the five officers charged in the Nichols investigation. It was not immediately clear how many cases the review by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office will involve, but there is at least a chance that some cases could be re-opened if problems emerge.
The new documents state that Nichols was not given the opportunity to step out of the car before being forced out by Haley. Martin then grabbed one of Nichols' wrists and claimed that Nichols tried to grab his gun. That claim was later repeated by Hemphill and Haley but was contradicted by the video evidence.
Once they had Nichols out of his car, the officers took him to the ground while yelling profanity at him. Hemphill threatened to use a stun gun on Nichols, while placing the gun against Nichols' leg. Martin threatened to break one of his arms. Haley sprayed Nichols in the eyes with pepper spray while he was on the ground.
Nichols, by contrast, was "not using profanity" or showing any "signs of violence," according to the documents. When Nichols managed to get free and started running away, Hemphill deployed his stun gun, even though police policy forbids the use of a stun gun against a subject who is running away or as a means of gaining compliance with someone who is not violent.
The hearing officer also faulted Hemphill for deploying his stun gun while Nichols was in the middle of the street. "You put everyone involved at risk of serious bodily injuries due to oncoming traffic," the statement reads.
Within a few minutes, Bean, Mills and Smith caught Nichols a few blocks away and began beating him. They were joined by Haley and Martin, while Hemphill remained with the vehicle.
In all, 13 officers have either been disciplined or are under investigation for their roles in Nichols' death. Two Shelby County sheriff's deputies were also suspended, and three emergency medical technicians with the Memphis Fire Department have been fired.
------
Loller reported from Nashville.
'It's unimaginable': Trudeau meets with grieving families at Laval vigil
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
What we know so far about the accused in the Laval daycare bus crash
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Audrey Roy-Cloutier of the Crown prosecutor's office.
Slain cinematographer's Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
The Ukraine-based relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, under a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles.
Justice minister says federal government giving bail reform 'serious consideration'
Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving 'serious consideration' to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.
Free tickets to King Charles III's coronation concert will be distributed by ballot
A ballot is being held to distribute 10,000 free tickets for the coronation concert of King Charles III to members of the public, the BBC press office announced on Thursday.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
Rare green comet visible by binoculars this weekend as it passes close to Mars
This week may be the last chance to snag a glimpse of a rare green comet as it zings past Mars in the night sky, potentially visible with no more than a pair of binoculars.
Pamela Anderson on revisiting her painful past: 'I'm not looking for an apology'
Pamela Anderson says she's not looking for sympathy, nor for any apologies for the myriad career indignities she details in her recently released memoir and documentary.
What we know so far about the accused in the Laval daycare bus crash
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Audrey Roy-Cloutier of the Crown prosecutor's office.
Gap in services for Indigenous people in B.C. correctional centres: audit
An audit has found British Columbia's Provincial Health Services Authority did not consistently provide Indigenous inmates with mental health or addictions diagnoses with access to services they needed inside jails.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
6 dead, including 4 children, after Quebec house fire
Six people are dead, including four children, after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Jacques, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning.
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
'It's unimaginable': Trudeau meets with grieving families at Laval vigil
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.
Turkiye-Syria earthquake survivors struggle to stay warm, fed in aftermath
Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkiye and Syria and killed more than 20,000.
Days after quake, aid trucks reach northwest Syrian enclave
A small convoy crossed from Turkey into Syria's rebel-held northwest Thursday with desperately needed medicines, blankets, tents and UN shelter kits, the first aid to reach the enclave, three days after the devastating earthquake killed thousands.
Most disaster giving goes to relief efforts, not rebuilding
Ninety percent of the US$5.2 billion donated in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, went to dealing with immediate disaster needs. In other years, about half of disaster grantmaking went to such purposes. The rest went to helping communities prepare for hurricanes, droughts, life-threatening spread of disease, and other problems as well as to recovery and rebuilding.
Republican lawmakers advance transgender bill in Kentucky
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky advanced a bill Thursday to allow teachers to misgender their transgender students, plunging into a culture war issue despite pleas to resist doing so from a Senate colleague whose transgender son died recently.
Best friend testifies Alex Murdaugh admitted to drug addiction and stealing money
An attorney who said he was Alex Murdaugh's best friend testified at his murder trial Thursday that Murdaugh admitted he had a drug addiction and had been stealing money from his law firm and clients.
Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.
Trust in governments shows signs of life as pandemic starts to fade
An annual survey on how trusting Canadians are suggests their faith in governments is rebounding as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to fade.
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Sextortion warning: How to protect yourself from scammers seeking nude photos, money
Law enforcement agencies including the RCMP warn that financial sextortion is increasing in Canada, and that everybody is at risk amid what they're calling a “public safety crisis.”
Madonna hits back at ageist criticism after Grammy Awards appearance
Madonna has spoken out against criticism of her appearance after presenting at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. In her latest Instagram post, the multi-award-winning singer lamented being "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," after a close-up photo of her face went viral online and sparked a torrent of negative comments.
New 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen' and 'Zootopia' movies on tap
Disney is working on sequels for 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen' and 'Zootopia,' three huge hits as the entertainment powerhouse attempts to find its footing under newly returned CEO Bob Iger.
S&P/TSX composite reverses early gains to end lower, U.S. stock markets also down
Falling commodity prices and mixed corporate earnings helped push down Canada's main stock index Thursday, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
Canada's housing market to see listings fall in first quarter, before rebounding: TD
A new report says Canada's housing market will see new listings fall in the first quarter before rebounding later in the year and then, slowing to a more modest growth pace in 2024.
Indigo investigating ongoing cybersecurity incident as its website remains offline
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is continuing to investigate what it calls a 'cybersecurity incident' affecting its website and electronic payment systems in stores.
'Happy we got the book back': 33 years later, book returned to Winnipeg library
A copy of J. D. Salinger's 1951 classic 'Catcher in the Rye' has been returned to a Winnipeg library – three decades after its original return date.
Dog-gone winter? Expert tips for a happy pet when the weather's not great
When the Canadian winter sets in, some dogs and their owners find it difficult to be outside as much as they are the rest of the year. One expert who says your pet needs just as much exercise now as ever, shares some tips to keep your dog active, healthy, and happy in the wintry months.
Earnest or playful, that Valentine's card has a history
It was Valentine's Day 1917 in the Minnesota farming village of Lewiston, and Fred Roth -- a fourth grader -- seems to have come up with just the way to express his love for his sweetheart, Louise Wirt. He gave her a card.
Brett Favre sues auditor, sportscasters in defamation case
Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation.
'I believe in these guys': 3 things Raptors boss Masai Ujiri said after a quieter than expected trade deadline
Many people expected the Toronto Raptors to be one of the most active teams in the lead up to the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, but aside from one minor deal to acquire a former Raptor, they stood pat.
Canada's participation at Summer World University Games in China limited at best
Canada's participation at the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games in China appeared limited at best on Thursday after two major national sport organizations said they wouldn't be sending athletes to the multi-sport competition.
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.
Kyle Busch violated Mexican gun laws on recent vacation
Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport late last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage, the NASCAR star acknowledged this week, apologizing for the incident and calling it 'a mistake.'