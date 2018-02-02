Oct. 12 wedding date set for Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie and her partner Jack Brooksbank arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 10:23AM EST
LONDON -- Prince Andrew says an Oct. 12 wedding date has been set for his younger daughter, Princess Eugenie.
Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II, announced the date Friday on his official Twitter account.
Eugenie, the 27-year-old daughter of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle will marry at the same chapel on May 19.
Eugenie, one of the queen's granddaughters, is eighth in line to the British throne.
The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018.— The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) February 2, 2018
As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.