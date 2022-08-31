Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe

Ministers Tassi and Jaczek swap roles in Trudeau cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.

  • Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe

    The FBI investigation into top-secret government information discovered at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former President Donald Trump's team criminally obstructed the probe. A new document alleges that government records had been concealed and removed and that law enforcement officials were misled about what was still there.

  • EU countries torn over Russian tourist visa ban move

    Northern European Union countries called Wednesday for the 27-nation bloc to impose a broad ban on tourist visas for Russian citizens, insisting that the issue is a matter of national security as President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine drags on.

