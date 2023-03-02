Obama praises woman behind 'Fired up' chant as she retires

Edith Childs, the woman behind the "Fired up, ready to go" chant of the 2008 Obama campaign, stands on stage with Tom Steyer ahead of a campaign town hall on Feb. 10, 2020, in Rock Hill, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File) Edith Childs, the woman behind the "Fired up, ready to go" chant of the 2008 Obama campaign, stands on stage with Tom Steyer ahead of a campaign town hall on Feb. 10, 2020, in Rock Hill, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • SpaceX launches U.S., Russia, U.A.E. astronauts to space station

    SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Thursday, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended months long stay. The Falcon rocket bolted from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, illuminating the night sky as it headed up the East Coast.

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social