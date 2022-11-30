Oath Keepers leader and associates convicted of multiple charges in seditious conspiracy case
A Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and associate Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
While the jury split on a number of other charges brought against the five alleged members of the right-wing militia group, even two guilty verdicts on the seditious conspiracy charge marked a significant win for the U.S. Justice Department and was hailed as vindication by the House select committee investigating the insurrection. The historic criminal trial -- the first of three seditious conspiracy cases set to start this year -- was a major test of the department's ability to hold January 6 rioters accountable.
The charge has rarely been brought in the century and a half that the statute and its forerunners have been on the books. By using it against members of the Oath Keepers the department is expressing that it sees the breach of the Capitol as a grave threat to the operation of the U.S. government.
Prosecutors had argued that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was more than just a political protest that got out of control, but rather a violent attack on the seat of American democracy and an effort to keep Joe Biden out of the Oval Office by any means necessary.
"The FBI will always uphold the rights of all citizens who peacefully engage in First Amendment protected activities, but we and our partners will continue to hold accountable those who engaged in illegal acts regarding the January 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement Tuesday.
The Justice Department alleged that the Oath Keepers members -- Rhodes, Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell -- conspired to forcibly stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from then-U.S. President Donald Trump to Biden and plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol.
Jurors considered 10 charges against the five defendants, including three conspiracy charges, obstructing the certification of the electoral college vote and tampering with documents. The defendants were convicted on multiple charges, and all five were found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding. The charge, like the seditious conspiracy charge, carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence.
It remains to be seen how much time each defendant will serve, as Judge Amit Mehta could issue a sentence that exceeds 20 years or decide to sentence them to far less than the allowed maximum.
Mehta said in court that four of the defendants, including Rhodes, will remain behind bars. Only one defendant -- Caldwell -- had been on pretrial release.
Sentencing hearings typically occur 90 days after a verdict is reached.
Lawyers for the defendants said they were disappointed in the verdict but believed their clients had received a fair trial.
"I do believe that they gave us a fair trial," James Lee Bright, an attorney for Rhodes, told reporters outside the courthouse. Bright added, however, that he believed the verdict "could have been substantially different" if the trial had been moved outside of Washington, DC.
ON TRIAL
As the verdict was being read in the federal courtroom, the five defendants expressed little emotion. Rhodes, who founded the Oath Keepers in 2009 and has led the group ever since, had his head down, writing notes to one of his attorneys.
Members of the prosecution congratulated each other after the jury had left, but declined to commented on the verdict. They said the 57-year-old Rhodes had stood outside the Capitol on January 6 acting like a "general" as his followers breached the building.
Meggs, 53, is a leader of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter and, according to the government, led the infamous "stack" formation of Oath Keepers inside the Capitol on January 6. Harrelson, 41, allegedly acted as Meggs' right-hand man on the day of the attack.
Watkins led her own militia in Ohio before joining the Oath Keepers in the wake of the 2020 election. Prosecutors say the 40-year-old, who is transgender, allegedly entered the Capitol with Harrelson and Meggs and coordinated with Caldwell in the weeks prior to the attack.
Caldwell, a 68-year-old who testified that he is not a member of the Oath Keepers, allegedly helped organize the armed quick reaction force stationed outside of Washington on January 6. He also hosted Oath Keepers at his Virginia farm, prosecutors said, and communicated with Watkins during the riot.
VERDICTS
The trial began more than seven weeks ago and featured hundreds of messages, audio recordings and videos of the defendants' revolutionary rhetoric in the wake of Biden's 2020 presidential victory and of their actions as they moved across the Capitol grounds during the riot.
Defence attorneys argued that that there was no uniformed plan among the group, that the far-right Oath Keepers militia group only attended the "Stop the Steal rally" on the day of the riot to provide security details for speakers, and that the inflammatory recordings of the defendants were nothing more than "locker room talk."
Here's a breakdown of the jury verdicts:
COUNT 1: Seditious conspiracy
All five defendants were accused of planning to use force to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power on January 6.
Rhodes: GUILTY
Meggs: GUILTY
Harrelson: NOT GUILTY
Watkins: NOT GUILTY
Caldwell: NOT GUILTY
COUNT 2: Conspiracy to Obstruct an official proceeding
All the defendants faced charges alleging that they conspired together to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes inside the Capitol.
Rhodes: NOT GUILTY
Meggs: GUILTY
Harrelson: NOT GUILTY
Watkins: GUILTY
Caldwell: NOT GUILTY
COUNT 3: Obstructing an Official Proceeding
In addition to being accused of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, all were found guilty of actually committing the act.
Rhodes: GUILTY
Meggs: GUILTY
Harrelson: GUILTY
Watkins: GUILTY
Caldwell: GUILTY
COUNT 4: Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties
The indictment alleged that all five defendants worked together to "prevent by force, intimidation, and threat... Members of the United States Congress, from discharging any duties," namely, certifying the results of the 2020 election.
Rhodes: NOT GUILTY
Meggs: GUILTY
Harrelson: GUILTY
Watkins: GUILTY
Caldwell: NOT GUILTY
COUNT 5: Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting
Meggs, Harrelson and Watkins, according to prosecutors, were part of a crowd that burst through the Capitol's Rotunda doors on January 6.
Meggs: NOT GUILTY
Harrelson: NOT GUILTY
Watkins: NOT GUILTY
COUNT 6: Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting
Jurors considered whether Watkins interfered with law enforcement when she allegedly joined a crowd near the Senate chamber, pushed against and shouted at officers who were guarding the chamber doors.
Watkins: GUILTY
COUNT 7, 8, 9 and 13: Tampering with Documents
Rhodes, Meggs, Harrelson and Caldwell all faced charges for allegedly deleting messages and pictures from their phones or social media accounts after January 6. Prosecutors also alleged that Rhodes instructed other Oath Keepers to delete messages after the riot.
Rhodes: GUILTY
Meggs: GUILTY
Harrelson: GUILTY
Caldwell: GUILTY
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
Canada's long-range forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.
Canada has most educated workforce in G7, according to StatCan
Slightly over 57 per cent of workers aged 25 to 64 have a college or university credential in Canada, making it the most highly educated workforce of G7 countries, according to Statistics Canada's 2021 census data.
Royal aide steps down after racist comments: Buckingham Palace
A member of the Royal Family's household has left her role after making 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable' comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Meghan and Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats, ex-counterterror chief says
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats from right-wing extremists, a former counterterrorism police chief has said.
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
Canada
-
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
-
Drivers face frustrating, hours-long commutes as snow hits B.C.'s South Coast
The first major fall snowstorm to hit British Columbia's South Coast paralyzed traffic, cut power to thousands of homes and even affected Vancouver International Airport as a plane skidded off a taxiway.
-
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Royal Bank of Canada reports $3.88B Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend
Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $3.88 billion compared with $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, an increase of four cents.
-
Senators ask Governor General to strip Don Meredith of 'Honourable' title
Senators have voted to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to have their former colleague Don Meredith stripped of his "Honourable" title.
World
-
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
-
U.S. citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San Jose del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja California Sur. Here's what we know about the investigation.
-
Royal aide steps down after racist comments: Buckingham Palace
A member of the Royal Family's household has left her role after making 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable' comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
-
Oath Keepers leader and associates convicted of multiple charges in seditious conspiracy case
A Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and associate Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
-
10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school, Taliban say
A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said.
-
China is planning an embassy in London on land with a royal past, residents want King Charles to intervene
Residents of an apartment complex that sits on a historic parcel of land opposite the Tower of London want Britain's King Charles to buy it back, claiming that its current owner, China, will turn it into a hub for shadowy diplomatic activity.
Politics
-
CSIS definition of security threat not relevant to cabinet decision: ex-CSIS director
A former Canadian Security Intelligence Service director says the spy agency's interpretation of what constitutes a national security threat is not relevant when it comes to a government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.
-
Feds name doctors, academics and lawyer to Cannabis Act review panel
The federal government has announced a panel of experts that will lead a statutory review of the country's Cannabis Act.
-
Senators ask Governor General to strip Don Meredith of 'Honourable' title
Senators have voted to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to have their former colleague Don Meredith stripped of his "Honourable" title.
Health
-
Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?
An experimental Alzheimer's drug modestly slowed the brain disease's inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday – but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people's lives.
-
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
-
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before 'zero COVID' can end.
Sci-Tech
-
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country's space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size.
-
NASA cancels greenhouse gas monitoring satellite due to cost
NASA is cancelling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated.
-
Elon Musk claims Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter from its app store
Elon Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has 'threatened' to pull Twitter from its iOS app store, a move that could be devastating to the company Musk just acquired for US$44 billion.
Entertainment
-
Kim Kardashian, Ye reach divorce settlement
Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed.
-
Giant Elon Musk head sculpted by B.C. artist part of crypto stunt making international headlines
When a B.C. metal artist was asked to create a giant sculpture with Elon Musk's head on the body of a goat riding a rocket he had no idea who would want to create such a thing or why.
-
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on 'The Daily Show.'
Business
-
Canada has most educated workforce in G7, according to StatCan
Slightly over 57 per cent of workers aged 25 to 64 have a college or university credential in Canada, making it the most highly educated workforce of G7 countries, according to Statistics Canada's 2021 census data.
-
Royal Bank of Canada reports $3.88B Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend
Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $3.88 billion compared with $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, an increase of four cents.
-
National Bank reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
National Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit fell four per cent compared with a year ago. The increased payment came as National Bank said it earned $738 million or $2.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $769 million or $2.17 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $2.33 billion, up from $2.21 billion a year earlier.
Lifestyle
-
French baguette given UNESCO protection
Freshly baked news: the baguette, the long, crusty loaf bread that is a delicious staple of French life, has been awarded special protected status, placing it in a culinary pantheon alongside other regional food delicacies from around the world.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Ten food trend predictions for 2023, according to Yelp
What trendy things will we be eating and drinking next year? Predictions for the top 10 food and beverage trends of 2023 were revealed recently by review site Yelp.
Sports
-
8 on-pitch takeaways at the World Cup's halfway point
From major upsets to heaps of added time to huge moments for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, CTVNews.ca looks at the biggest on-pitch takeaways at the halfway point of the men's World Cup.
-
Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized amid cancer battle; 'no emergency,' daughter says
Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalized as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media on Wednesday, adding that there was "no surprise or emergency" involved.
-
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
Autos
-
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
Suncor to keep Petro-Canada retail business after comprehensive review of business
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has decided to keep its Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review that included what it would mean to sell the operations.